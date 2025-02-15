Fear Grips EPA as Trump Administration Targets Scientists and Diversity Programs

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is facing major challenges under the Trump administration. Scientists express fear as over 1,000 probationary employees are threatened with termination. The agency's work on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and environmental justice has been disrupted, raising concerns about the agency's ability to protect public health and the environment.

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript. The US Environment al Protection Agency ( EPA ) is facing a period of significant turmoil and uncertainty under the Trump administration.

Former White House budget director Russell Vought, now a key figure in the administration, advocated for a strategy to downsize and defund government agencies, including the EPA. This strategy has reportedly led to a wave of fear among EPA scientists, with over 1,000 employees currently in their probationary period facing the threat of termination. One scientist, speaking anonymously for fear of reprisal, described the situation as 'cruel' and expressed daily anxiety about opening their computer. The agency received an email notifying these staff members that they could be fired due to their probationary status. While the EPA maintains that it is 'diligently implementing' President Trump's executive orders and 'committed to protecting human health and the environment', its actions have raised concerns among many scientists. Trump and his Republican allies have criticized the EPA for issuing overly strict environmental regulations, arguing they stifle the US economy. They have called for the agency to be downsized and its authority limited, as outlined in 'Project 2025', a blueprint for a potential second Trump administration. Another worrying development for EPA scientists is the placement of 171 staff members on administrative leave. These employees work on programmes related to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and environmental justice, which focuses on protecting vulnerable communities from pollution and climate change. Administrator Lee Zeldin, appointed by Trump, accused the previous Biden administration of pushing 'ideological' goals through these programmes and pledged to 'be good stewards of tax dollars'.While core research activities at the EPA appear unaffected so far, two key science advisory panels have been disbanded and the EJScreen website, which maps pollution threats alongside demographic trends, has been taken down. Many scientists fear these actions are merely the beginning and that the agency's vital work will be severely compromised in the long run. One retired scientist noted that the current administration's focus seems elsewhere, but this is unlikely to last. The situation has created a climate of fear and uncertainty for many EPA staff. Some, on administrative leave, express concern about their career prospects, mortgage payments, and even personal safety. Reports have emerged of a right-wing organization that has published the names, photos, and salaries of federal workers linked to DEI efforts, many of whom are people of color. This organization aims to 'restore common sense' to the government, raising fears among EPA staff that they could be targeted next. One EPA employee, who spoke anonymously, said this targeting goes beyond institutions and funding; individuals are being threatened.





Nature / 🏆 64. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Administration EPA Environmental Protection Scientist Diversity Equity Inclusion Environmental Justice Project 2025 Lee Zeldin

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tianjin University Invites Overseas Young Scientists for 2025 Excellent Young Scientists Fund ProgramThe National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) Excellent Young Scientist Fund (Overseas) program, hosted by Tianjin University, seeks to attract outstanding young scholars from overseas to contribute to China's scientific and technological advancement.

Read more »

Trump's EPA nominee stays vague on plans as senators press him on climate viewsLee Zeldin, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency, is promising to preserve a clean environment “without suffocating the economy.” Trump has pledged to promote oil and gas development and slash regulations to help businesses grow and the EPA is likely to be at the center of those efforts.

Read more »

Trump's EPA nominee stays vague on plans as senators press him on climate viewsLee Zeldin, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency, is promising to preserve a clean environment “without suffocating the economy.”.

Read more »

Climate Advocates Warn Trump's Interior and EPA Nominees Will Serve PollutersAs Republican-led Senate committees held confirmation hearings for Donald Trump's picks to lead the Department of the Interior and Environmental Protection Agency, climate advocates expressed alarm that the nominees would prioritize billionaire polluters over the American people and the environment. They highlighted the nominees' extensive ties to the fossil fuel industry and their records of opposing environmental protections.

Read more »

Outgoing EPA Official Warns of Trump's Environmental RollbacksDavid Cash, the outgoing regional administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency in New England, discusses the implications of Donald Trump's presidency for environmental protection and climate change mitigation. Cash resigned upon Trump's inauguration, citing concerns over Trump's stated policies to boost fossil fuel production and weaken environmental regulations. He emphasizes the importance of continued efforts to combat climate change and promote clean energy.

Read more »

Trump's VA, EPA, and Interior picks face Senate scrutiny on Day Four of new administrationDay Four of the Trump administration opens in Washington, D.C. with a raft of Senate hearings including Trump's picks for the Departments of Energy and Interior as well as the EPA and VA. Also on the docket, Brooke Rollins, Trump's nominee to head up the USDA, HUD nominee Eric Turner and Secretary of the Army nominee Daniel Driscoll.

Read more »