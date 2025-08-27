Fear Grips D.C. Immigrant Communities Amidst Federal Takeover

Growing fear and paranoia grip immigrant communities in Washington, D.C., as a federal takeover of the city's police department continues, fueled by increased immigration arrests and the presence of National Guard troops.

Immigrants and immigration advocates in Washington, D.C. , are expressing profound fear and a sense of alienation following a federal takeover of the city's police department. The initiative, launched by President Trump on August 11th, aims to curb crime and increase immigration arrests. Since then, a palpable wave of anxiety has swept through communities, particularly those with significant immigrant populations.

Margarita, a 38-year-old undocumented immigrant from El Salvador who owns a Latino restaurant, describes the situation as a nightmare. She says half her employees are too terrified to work, citing frightened encounters with federal officers and horrifying witnessing of arrests. Anecdotes like Margarita's are common among immigrants who feel targeted and living in a city that has become radically different. Many, like Granados, a naturalized American citizen from El Salvador, feel there is racial profiling and express concerns about their safety and well-being.The D.C. police chief has issued an order allowing officers to share information with ICE even if individuals are not in custody. This has exacerbated fears within immigrant communities, who perceive it as a green light for widespread targeting. The presence of over 2,200 National Guard troops adds to the unsettling atmosphere, with residents describing encounters with federal agents making arrests in the streets, fueling a sense of paranoia and escalating tensions. Mayor Muriel Bowser, while acknowledging the anxieties, asserts that D.C. police will cooperate with a federal investigation into allegations of manipulated crime statistics and emphasizes the importance of maintaining order and safety. The White House defends the policies, focusing on arrests of alleged gang members and individuals with histories of violence, while also claiming a commitment to upholding the law and order





