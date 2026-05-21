Fear Factor 48 Hours of Fear Finale Preview: Contestants Battling for $50,000 and Bragging Rights

A detailed preview of the upcoming Fear Factor 48 Hours of Fear finale focusing on the challenges, the host, the contestants, and the exciting grand prize.

With the final hours at hand, here's our preview for tonight's finale of FOX and host Johnny Knoxville 's Fear Factor : 48 Hours of Fear. Fear Factor : 48 Hours of Fear ends tonight as five sleep-deprived finalists battle through the last brutal 24 hours.

Johnny Knoxville hosts a Fear Factor finale packed with tarantulas, needles, electrocution, and a gross sushi showdown. Adrienne, Brion, Jeff, Meg, and Tatum are pushed past their limits as the Fear Factor two-part event reaches its peak. The Fear Factor grand prize comes down to a harrowing ATV chicken showdown, with $50,000 and bragging rights on the line. From tarantulas and electrocution, to a disgusting sushi showdown, our contestants will be pushed to their limits – and beyond.

Here's a look at our preview for tonight's final hours, including an overview, image gallery, and sneak peek





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Fear Factor Johnny Knoxville Tarantulas Needles Electrocution Gross Sushi Showdown ATV Chicken Showdown $50 000 Grand Prize Fear Factor Two-Part Event Sleep-Deprived Finalists The Fear Factor Format

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