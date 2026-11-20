FDNY Rescue 1 surprised longtime friend Michael Bini by naming him an honorary fireman during a ceremony recognizing the decades-long bond between him and firefighters.

For the past 20 years, firefighters at Rescue 1 have welcomed Bini into their station, building a relationship that was recognized Friday during a special ceremony.

According to family members and firefighters, Bini, who lives next door in an AHRC New York City-supported residence, visits the firehouse at least twice a day and sometimes calls just to say hello.

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"They have, over the 20 years that my brother has lived here on 43rd Street, become a family outside of his family for him," said Mark Bini, Michael Bini's brother. "Mike has become a fabric of the firehouse ... if he doesn't show up, we wonder about him," a firefighter said. On Friday, AHRC New York City presented Rescue 1 with its Community Partner Award in recognition of the friendship and support firefighters have shown Bini over the years.

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"The fire department decided that they would extend a special honor to Mike ... they're going to make him an honorary fireman," one speaker announced to applause. Rescue 1 firefighters presented Bini with his own badge and FDNY identification card, officially naming him an honorary firefighter. The ceremony celebrated a two-decade bond between Bini and the firefighters, highlighting a relationship that both sides described as family and a reminder that belonging can extend well beyond the walls of a home.

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