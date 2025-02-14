FDNY EMT Arrested in 2021 Queens Murder

Jordan Hannah, a 26-year-old FDNY EMT, was charged with first-degree murder in the 2021 shooting death of 22-year-old Kyle Griffin during an apparent targeted robbery.

An FDNY EMT was arrested Thursday in connection with the 2021 murder of a 22-year-old Queens man. Jordan Hannah, 26, was taken into custody on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in the April 18, 2021, slaying of Kyle Griffin. Authorities allege that Hannah, who sources say was hired by the FDNY in January 2022, was involved in a targeted robbery.

According to police, Griffin was shot in the back while sitting in his Range Rover at the corner of 41st Street and 30th Avenue in Astoria just after 10 p.m. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital-Queens, where he died from his injuries.Prosecutors say that Griffin had just left a nearby lounge with friends when a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up alongside his Range Rover, blocking his escape. At the same time, Hannah and an accomplice opened the rear passenger door, entered the vehicle, and brandished a gun, demanding all of Griffin's belongings. The suspects then fled the scene. It remains unclear what specific items were stolen during the robbery. According to police, Hannah and Griffin appear to have been strangers. Two spent shell casings were found at the scene, and two loaded pistols—a black .380-caliber Smith & Wesson and a black 9mm Glock—were discovered several blocks away. Hannah, assigned to FDNY EMS Station 58 in Brooklyn, is currently being held without bail. If convicted of the top charge, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. Griffin, a recent graduate from SUNY Albany, had leased the Range Rover for his mother. His father, also named Kyle Griffin, described his son as a loving and caring individual who always took care of his family. Griffin had been working in fashion consulting while hoping to launch his own business. He had been living at home since graduation and was helping his younger siblings with their studies. His family is devastated by his loss





