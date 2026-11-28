The FDIC seized United Fidelity Bank, the largest US bank failure since 2024. First Citizens Bank will acquire all assets and deposits, ensuring $5.9 billion in safety.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp seized United Fidelity Bank on Friday, marking the largest United States bank failure in more than two years. The agency cited that the Evansville, Indiana-based institution was at risk of being unable to meet depositors' demands, prompting immediate regulatory intervention. This action ensures that all customer funds remain accessible and secure during the transition period.

First Citizens Bank Acquires United Fidelity Assets

First Citizens Bank, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based financial institution, will take over all of United Fidelity deposits and assets immediately. The FDIC announced that United Fidelity held approximately $5.9 billion in total assets and $5.4 billion in total deposits as of the end of September. Frank B. Holding, Jr., chairman and CEO of First Citizens Bank, stated that the transaction is both financially and strategically compelling for the acquiring lender. He expressed confidence in welcoming new customers and positioning the combined entity for continued success.

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Operational Transition and Branch Network

United Fidelity operated twenty-two branches across Indiana, Illinois, Florida, Colorado, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FDIC confirmed that these locations will reopen as First Citizens branches by Monday to minimize disruption for the public. Customer accounts will be transferred automatically, allowing clients to access their funds without delay. This streamlined approach aims to maintain continuity of service for individuals and businesses relying on the bank.

Regulatory Findings on Unsafe Conditions

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the U.S. Treasury division that regulates banks, concluded that the failed bank was in an unsafe or unsound condition to transact business. The agency emphasized that the seizure was necessary to protect the integrity of the banking system. All deposits are safe and insured up to $250,000, providing a critical safety net for account holders during the resolution process.

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Financial Impact and Historical Context

The FDIC estimated that United Fidelity failure will cost the agency's Deposit Insurance Fund $1.83 billion. This fund is financed by banks and protects insured deposits when a bank fails, making the financial implication significant for the industry. The seizure marks the largest United States bank failure by assets since 2024, when Philadelphia-based Republic First Bank foundered with roughly $6 billion in assets. This event underscores the ongoing challenges within the regional banking sector following previous instability.

Market Stability and Future Outlook

Stakeholders and regulators are closely monitoring the resolution to ensure no systemic risks emerge from the closure. First Citizens Bank is expected to integrate the acquired assets and liabilities into its existing framework over the coming weeks. The automatic transfer of accounts and immediate reopening of branches serve as a testament to the effectiveness of the FDIC's resolution mechanism. This structured exit aims to preserve public confidence in the broader financial system despite the magnitude of the loss.