FDA Warns Consumers to Discard Potentially Radioactive Shrimp from Walmart

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to consumers to discard potentially radioactive shrimp from Great Value brand, sourced from an Indonesian supplier and processed by Walmart.

The FDA took samples from the affected containers and confirmed the presence of Cs-137 in one sample of frozen shrimp. Any other potentially contaminated items or containers have been prohibited from entering the U.S. The contaminated shrimp were identified as Great Value brand frozen shrimp sourced from Bahari Makmur Sejati (BMS Foods), an Indonesian company. The FDA has recommended a product recall by Walmart, which processed the potentially affected shrimp in over a dozen states, including Alabama. While testing conducted so far has not detected contamination in any products currently on sale, the FDA stated that the products appear to have been prepared, packaged, or stored under unsanitary conditions, potentially leading to contamination with Cs-137 and posing a safety risk. Each of the affected products is expected to expire on March 15, 2027. The FDA advises consumers to dispose of any recently purchased frozen shrimp from Walmart that matches the specified items. In addition, BMS Foods has been added to an import alert list to prevent further products from the company from entering the country until the underlying contamination issues are resolved





