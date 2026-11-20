The FDA has recalled a line of grab-and-go breakfast sandwiches over fears they’re contaminated with a terrifying organism linked to fatal infections, stillbirths and miscarriages.

Grand Strand Sandwich Company Inc. asked to rip the items from shelves on Thursday after discovering the dangerous contaminant. Some Lunch Box sandwiches sold between March 2 and Nov. 10 have been recalled over listeria contamination.

Its Lunch Box-branded sandwiches, which were sold in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, potentially contain Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause the serious infection listeriosis, the FDA announced. Lunch Box Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit: 4-ounce packageLunch Box Jumbo Sausage Biscuit: 4-ounce packageThe pathogen has been linked to fatal infections, stillbirths, and miscarriages. The sandwiches were sold at convenience stores, vending machines and prison canteens. No illnesses have been linked to the items.

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Those with weaker immune systems who contract the bug like young children, elderly people, and pregnant women could face short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Pregnant women could also suffer miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn if the nasty organism infects the fetus.

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Anyone who has purchased a recalled item is urged to throw the item away immediately, especially if it could be hiding in the back of a freezer or pantry. Affected products can be redeemed for a refund if the packaging is brought to the retailer where it was bought.

Shoppers with questions about the recall can contact Grand Strand Sandwich at 843-399-2999 from Monday to Thursday between the hours of 8 p.m. and 4 p.m. and on Friday between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.