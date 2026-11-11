FDA Updates Ozempic Warnings After Patient Loses Vision

The FDA mandates new NAION risk warnings for Ozempic and similar drugs following a lawsuit by Jay Vandegriff, who suffered permanent sight loss.

Jay Vandegriff noticed an unusual smudge on his glasses while celebrating Christmas Day two years ago. The seventy-year-old grandfather removed the lenses to clean them but found the obstruction remained when he put them back on. He realized the issue was not with his eyewear but with his own vision in the left eye. The sensation resembled staring directly at the sun without any other physical discomfort.

FDA Mandates New Safety Labels

The US Food and Drug Administration announced that Ozempic and other diabetes injections must carry new warnings about non-arteritic anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy. This decision follows similar regulatory actions by Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in February and European regulators last year. The mandate applies to Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound alongside the blockbuster diabetes treatment.

Also read FDA Mandates New Eye Risk Warnings for Popular GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs

Manufacturer Faces Legal Action

Jay Vandegriff from Idaho is among more than one hundred patients suing Novo Nordisk for failing to warn consumers of potential dangers. Doctors discovered he suffered a rare eye stroke known as NAION which caused sudden and permanent sight loss. The legal action alleges the manufacturer did not disclose the increased risk associated with the drug used for type 2 diabetes.

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Devastating Personal Consequences

Vandegriff lost more than two-thirds of the sight in his left eye over six weeks despite stopping the medication immediately. The condition has robbed him of depth perception making everyday activities dangerous and difficult for the financial software worker. He now requires a larger screen to work due to double vision and cannot thread a line through a fly for fishing.

Rare Complication Under Scrutiny

Experts stress that this complication is extremely rare and it has not been conclusively established that the drugs cause the nerve damage. NAION occurs when blood supply to the optic nerve is disrupted causing a sudden painless loss of vision in one eye. Vandegriff remains depressed and angry believing he would not have taken the injection if properly warned about the visual risks.