FDA Recalls Fresh To You Breakfast Sandwiches Over Listeria Risk

The FDA mandates recall of Fresh To You sausage egg and cheese biscuits due to Listeria contamination. Consumers can obtain refunds by contacting Fresh & Ready Foods.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration initiated a mandatory recall of more than 2,400 breakfast sandwiches from the brand Fresh To You. This enforcement action targets specific sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit sandwiches distributed across Washington and Oregon states. The recall covers products manufactured in Renton, Washington, and distributed between October 25 and November 4.

Contamination Details and Health Risks

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration identified the biscuit component of these sandwiches as the source of potential contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes. This bacterium is particularly dangerous because it can survive and multiply in refrigerated environments, making it a persistent threat in ready-to-eat foods like biscuit sandwiches.

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Listeria Monocytogenes poses a severe health risk to vulnerable populations, including young children, the elderly, frail individuals, and those with weakened immune systems. Exposure to this pathogen can lead to serious infections that are sometimes fatal. The brand behind the sandwich is explicitly identified as Fresh To You Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches.

Symptoms of Listeria infection typically include fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. The impact on pregnant women can be devastating, as the bacteria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths. No other products from the Fresh To You line are impacted by this specific recall notice.

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Distribution Channels and Consumer Locations

The affected sandwiches were widely distributed through institutional and commercial food service channels rather than standard retail grocery stores. These items are commonly found in employee break rooms, refrigerated vending machines, and institutional cafeterias. Consumers who suspect they may have purchased or consumed one of these items should examine their storage areas immediately.

The geographic scope of the distribution is limited to the states of Washington and Oregon. The specific timeframe for distribution is from October 25 through November 4. Anyone who worked in or visited facilities in these regions during that period should check for any remaining inventory of these specific breakfast sandwiches.

Refund Procedures and Company Contact

Consumers are instructed to request a full refund by emailing Fresh & Ready Foods at recallconcern@hotlineglobal.com. Alternatively, individuals may call 1-855-424-8390 for assistance with the recall process. Phone support is available Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. to handle inquiries and facilitate refunds.

Fresh & Ready Foods is the entity responsible for managing the recall logistics and customer communication. The company has established dedicated channels to ensure that affected customers can easily access refunds without unnecessary delays. This structured approach aims to mitigate public health risks while maintaining consumer trust.

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Impact on Regional Food Services

This recall has immediate operational implications for institutions in Washington and Oregon that utilize these vending machines or cafeteria suppliers. Facilities must remove all affected products from service and dispose of them properly to prevent further exposure. Health officials emphasize that cooking temperatures do not guarantee safety if the product was contaminated during the biscuit manufacturing process.

The specific focus on Renton as the manufacturing origin highlights the importance of traceability in food safety protocols. Institutions must verify their supply chains to ensure no other batches from the same production line remain in use. Public health officials are monitoring the situation to ensure that all potentially contaminated units are successfully removed from circulation.

Individuals who have consumed the recalled sandwiches and experience any of the listed symptoms should seek medical attention promptly. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical for preventing serious complications from Listeria Monocytogenes infection. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to work with Fresh & Ready Foods to ensure complete compliance with food safety standards.