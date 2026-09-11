FDA orders warning on GLP-1 drugs for rare eye condition NAION

The FDA has ordered drugmakers to update safety labels on GLP-1 weight-loss and diabetes drugs to warn of a potential increased risk of NAION, a rare eye condition that can cause permanent vision loss. The agency reviewed clinical trial data, animal data, and post-marketing reports but could not identify a mechanism.

The FDA has ordered drugmakers to update safety labels on popular GLP-1 weight-loss and diabetes treatments to warn patients and health care providers about a potential increased risk of a rare but serious eye condition.

The agency issued a drug safety communication on Nov. 9 saying the drugs may increase the risk of nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, or NAION. The requirement applies to all currently marketed GLP-1 drugs, including Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound, as well as several older GLP-1 diabetes medications. NAION affects the optic nerve, which carries signals from the eye to the brain.

Also read FDA Mandates New Eye Risk Warnings for Popular GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs

Symptoms And Severity Of NAION

When blood flow to the nerve is reduced or blocked, it can cause sudden vision loss. Warning signs may include painless vision loss in one eye, which patients may first notice upon waking, as well as blurred vision, missing patches of sight, distorted colors, and hazy spots affecting central vision. NAION is the second most common optic nerve disease in the U.S., occurring in up to 10 out of 100,000 people over age 50.

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The condition is permanent with no known treatment, and there is currently no proven treatment to cure or reverse vision loss caused by NAION, which can lead to blindness. Patients should contact their health care professional right away if they have any of these symptoms, the FDA wrote in its safety communication.

The agency is urging health care providers to tell patients taking GLP-1s to immediately report any new, painless vision loss, visual field deficits, or other visual disturbances in one eye. If NAION is suspected, promptly refer the patient to an ophthalmologist for evaluation, the agency wrote. Consider discontinuing the GLP-1 RA in patients who develop NAION, unless the benefits of treatment clearly outweigh the risk.

FDA Review Of Clinical Trial Data

The FDA said it conducted a comprehensive evaluation of available clinical trial data, animal data, and post-marketing information, including observational studies and case reports. The agency reviewed reports of side effects submitted to its adverse event monitoring system and analyzed data from multiple clinical trials. Cases of NAION have been reported for all currently marketed GLP-1 drugs, the FDA found.

However, FDA scientists were not able to identify a mechanism for how the drugs could increase the risk of the eye condition. The agency also said those reports were difficult to interpret because NAION risk factors often overlap with conditions common among patients taking the medications, including Type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, and hypertension.

The FDA's action followed a 2024 study that found diabetes patients taking semaglutide, the active ingredient in GLP-1 drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, were four times as likely to develop NAION as those who were not prescribed the medication. Although FDA identified several limitations of this study, the agency determined that further assessment of the potential increased risk for NAION was warranted.

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Still, based on the available evidence, the agency concluded that there is a potential increased risk of rare NAION events among GLP-1 users. Patients and caregivers should be aware of a potential increased risk of NAION, a rare condition that can result in acute, painless, decreased vision in one eye, including permanent vision loss, with GLP-1 use, the FDA said in the release.

How GLP-1 Drugs Work

The agency told patients and providers Monday that GLP-1s may increase the risk of a rare but serious eye condition. The treatments work by mimicking hormones produced in the gut in response to eating, helping regulate appetite, digestion, and blood sugar. They are widely prescribed to treat Type 2 diabetes and help patients lose excess weight. The drug labels from Novo Nordisk and Lilly also carry other warnings, including for pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, and kidney injury.

The labels also carry a black box warning, the FDA's strongest safety warning, about a possible risk of thyroid tumors. The drug class also carries a boxed warning about the potential risk of thyroid tumors.

In addition to the new NAION warning, the labels already include warnings for major cardiovascular events, pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, and kidney injury. Berkeley Lovelace Jr. is a health and medical reporter for NBC News. He covers the Food and Drug Administration, with a special focus on Covid vaccines, prescription drug pricing, and health care. He previously covered the biotech and pharmaceutical industry with CNBC.