FDA Layoffs Spark Concerns Over Food and Drug Safety

President Trump's push to reduce the federal government workforce has led to layoffs at the FDA, raising concerns about the agency's ability to ensure food safety and oversee medical devices.

The potential financial cuts to the FDA could have severe repercussions for food and public safety, as they might lead to delayed or suppressed recalls. This concern arises as more Americans experienced illness from contaminated food last year, with hospitalizations and deaths from foodborne illnesses doubling compared to the previous year. The number of recalls due to listeria, salmonella, or E. coli significantly increased in 2024, accounting for roughly 40 percent of all recalls handled by the FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) combined, according to the U.S. Public Interest Research Group. According to the Associated Press, citing three anonymous FDA employees, probationary employees across the FDA received notifications on Saturday evening about the elimination of their positions. While the total number of positions affected remains unclear as of Sunday afternoon, the terminations appear to have focused on employees within the agency's centers for food, medical devices, and tobacco products. Additionally, it is uncertain whether FDA employees who evaluate drugs were exempt from the layoffs. This move is part of a broader initiative by the HHS to reduce its workforce, encompassing the FDA, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On Friday, HHS announced that 5,200 probationary employees across these agencies would be terminated. At the CDC alone, nearly 1,300 workers were anticipated to be laid off, though as of Sunday, around 700 had received notifications, according to the AP. The layoffs occur while the FDA employs nearly 20,000 people and has been under scrutiny from the newly appointed HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. A vocal critic of the agency, Kennedy Jr. has accused the FDA of suppressing alternative medical treatments, including psychedelics, stem cell therapies, and chelation treatments. He has also advocated for banning thousands of chemicals and additives from U.S. foods. In November, Kennedy Jr. stated his intention to 'clear out entire departments' of the FDA. Concerns regarding the FDA persist, particularly as the latest wave of layoffs includes staff responsible for evaluating the safety of new food additives and ingredients, according to the AP, citing an FDA staffer familiar with the firings. This raises concerns about potential regulatory gaps. Although the FDA's budget of $6.9 billion is partially funded by the government, nearly half comes from industry fees paid by pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Critics argue that eliminating these positions will not only result in significant budgetary savings but could also slow down regulatory processes. Some experts warn that the layoffs disproportionately impact newer employees with cutting-edge technical expertise. The Government Accountability Office has previously highlighted the FDA's challenges in attracting and retaining top talent, as higher-paying private sector jobs remain more competitive. Mitch Zeller, former FDA director for tobacco, told the AP that the terminations are a way to 'demoralize and undermine the spirit of the federal workforce.' 'The combined effect of what they're trying to do is going to destroy the ability to recruit and retain talent,' Zeller stated. Moreover, the FDA's inspection workforce, already under strain following mass resignations during the COVID-19 pandemic, could be particularly hard hit. It remains unclear whether the most recent hires in this division were spared from the cuts. According to the AP last year, the agency has struggled with inspection backlogs, reporting that approximately 2,000 drug manufacturing facilities had not been inspected since before the pandemic. The FDA has also faced criticism for slow responses to safety concerns, including contamination issues in baby food, infant formula shortages, and tainted eye drops.





