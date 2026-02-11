FDA Issues Urgent Recall for Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels Due to Fatal Choking Risk

The FDA wArns consumers against buying or serving Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels Organic Toddler Soft-Baked Bars after reports of toddlers suffering complete airway obstruction. The product forms a dry, sticky mass that resists standard choking interventions,prompting a nationwide voluntary recall by the manufacturer.

Immediate Safety Warning and Choking Hazard Details

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an urgent advisory urging consumers to refrain from purchasing or servIng Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels Organic Toddler Soft-Baked Bars due to significant choking risks. This warning applies to all flavors, quantities, and varieties of the product, regardless of lot codes or expiration dates. The agency reports that multiple incidents have occured involving toddlers aged between one and two and a half years old who suffered complete airway obstruction after consuming the bars. These incidents resulted in the inability to breathe, necessitating emergency response interventions and hospital observations for several affected children.

According to official statements, the primary danger lies in the physical properties of the bar when it is chewed. the product reportedly transforms into a dry, sticky mass within the mouth of the child. This consistency creates a severe hazard because standard first aid techniques, including back blows and the Heimlich maneuver, may fail to dislodge the obstruction. Parents and caregivers are advised to call nine one one immediately if a child is choking and if other measures do not resolve the blockage. The FDA emphasizes that this specific type of choking event presents unique challenges compared to typical food-related obstructions.

Also read Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels recalled due to potential choking hazard for toddlers

Scope of Recall and Distribution Channels

Once Upon a Farm has voluntarily initiated a recall of all affected products following notification of adverse events by the regulatory agency. The firm confirmed that it received three specific reports of choking incidents but acknowledged that the potential risk extends beyond these confirmed cases. The recall covers every variation of the Tractor Wheels organic toddler soft baked bars. Distribution of these items was extensive, reaching nationwide through internet sales and physical retail locations across forty five states and Puerto Rico. Major retailers such as Costco, Target, and Walmart were identified as sellers of the product, alongside online platforms like Amazon and various third-party vendors.

The company stated that they are working closely with the FDA to ensure that all affected products are removed from shelves and that families recieve necessary information regarding the recall. Consumers who possess any of the recalled bars are instructed to discard them immediately rather than attempting to consume or serve them. The firm expressed deep regret over the situation,noting that parents place significant trust in thier brand and that they fell short of those expectations. they emphasized taking aggressive actions to address the issue and protect consumer safety during this period.

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Consumer Actions and Company Response Strategies

In addition to the immediate disposal of the product, Once Upon a Farm has outlined steps for customers seeking refunds. Individuals with receipts from their spot of purchase can request reimbursement directly from the retailer. Alternatively,customers may contact the Once Upon a Farm customer care team via email for assistance. the company has committed to reformulating these popular products to adhere to higher safety standards. this process involves a larger evaluation of the Tractor Wheels line to prevent future occurrences of similar hazards while maintaining the quality expected by families.

The FDA continues to monitor the situation and will update its advisory as more information becomes available. Retailers have been instructed not to sell any remaining inventory of the recalled bars. Consumers are encouraged to report any complaints or adverse events related to illness or serious allergic reactions through the Industry and Consumer Assistance channels provided by the agency. This comprehensive approach aims to mitigate further risk to fresh children while allowing the manufacturer to implement necessary changes to thier production processes. The ongoing cooperation between the federal agency and the private sector highlights the critical importance of rapid response mechanisms in public health emergencies involving food products intended for vulnerable populations.