FDA Green List Loophole Allows Foreign Manufacturer to Ship Unapproved GLP-1 Drugs

The FDA has uncovered that a foreign manufacturer on its trusted Green List for GLP-1 actIve pharmaceutical ingredients allegedly sourced semaglutide from unapproved facilities and relabeled it as its own, posing a direct threat to patient safety.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) has uncovered a disturbing breach in its oversight of foreign manufacturers of GLP-1 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), revealing that a company on the agency's trusted Green List allegedly sourced semaglutide from unapproved facilities, relabeled it as its own, and shipped it toward the U.S. market.

This incident, detailed in a warning letter to Harbin Pharmaceutical Group, exposes a critical loophole in the FDA's system designed to ensure the safety of ingredients used in compounded drugs. The Green List was intended to identify manufacturers that meet FDA standards, allowing them to supply bulk ingredients for compounding during drug shortages.

However, the FDA's findings suggest that Harbin exploited this designation to mask the origin of semaglutide, potentially introducing unknown risks to American patients. Patients who receive compounded GLP-1 drugs may believe they're getting safe, reliable medications, yet in reality, they could be exposed to substances with unknown sourcing, handling, and quality controls. This is not a clerical error; it is a direct threat to patient safety that undermines the integrity of the drug supply chain.

The FDA has already determined that the shortage of tirzepatide was resolved in December 2024 and that the semaglutide shortage was resolved in February 2025. With the shortage gone, the special rationale for mass production of copycat compounded GLP-1s has ended. Yet the FDA continues to maintain a pathway that appears to help foreign bulk-ingredient suppliers feed a market for unapproved GLP-1 products. Worse, the Green List creates the super loophole it claims to close.

As long as even one company is on the list,the market will migrate to that firm. Foreign suppLiers, brokers, distributors,and compounders all have an incentive to route product through the approved name. That makes the Green List less like a safety barrier and more like a magnet for exploitation. The Harbin letter proves this point.

According to the FDA,the company allegedly sourced semaglutide from non-Green List facilities,relabeled it and used its own Green List status to relocate product. In plain English: Once the FDA gave one foriegn supplier a green light, others could hide behind it. Compounded GLP-1 copycats aren't FDA-approved. The FDA has repeatedly stated that these drugs aren't reviewed for safety, effectiveness, or quality before they reach patients.

These are injectable medicines that require strict sterility and precise dosing. Patients should not have to wonder whether the vial arrived from a verified manufacturer or from an opaque foreign supply chain disguised by a relabeled package. regulators must urgently trace where this material went,which U.S. entities received it, and whether American patients were exposed.

The simple truth is that the Green List is useless if the FDA cannot manage it; it's dangerous if foreign companies can exploit it; and it is indefensible when the underlying shortage is over. The FDA must either enforce rigorous oversight of the Green List or dismantle it entirely to prevent future threats. Patient safety demands nothing less than a transparent, accountable system that ensures every ingredient entering the U.S. drug supply meets the highest standards





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FDA GLP-1 Semaglutide Green List Drug Safety

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