FDA Bans Red Dye No. 3 From Food Supply

The Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) has taken action to remove Red Dye No. 3 (erythrosine) from the nation's food supply, setting deadlines for manufacturers to eliminate the brightly hued additive from candies, cough syrup, baked goods, and frozen treats. This decision stems from studies that found the dye caused cancer in lab rats.

A federal statute mandates the FDA to ban any additive deemed to cause cancer in animals, though officials stress that the mechanism by which Red 3 leads to cancer in rats doesn't translate to humans. Red Dye No. 3 is one of nine synthetic dyes permitted in U.S. food, alongside Blue 1, Blue 2, Green 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6. Two other permitted colors, Citrus Red 2 and Orange B, are used less frequently. With the FDA's recent order, manufacturers have until January 2027 to remove Red 3 from their products, while makers of ingested drugs like cough syrups have until January 2028. Consumer advocates, including the Center for Science in the Public Interest, have long campaigned for the ban of Red 3 due to the cancer link observed in rats. The dye was prohibited in cosmetics for decades but remained permitted in food and ingested medications.Additional research has linked artificial colors to behavioral problems in some children, including hyperactivity and impulsivity, particularly in those predisposed to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Dr. L. Eugene Arnold, an emeritus psychiatry professor at Ohio State University who studied dyes and their effects on behavior, stated that while artificial colors aren't the primary cause of ADHD, they may contribute significantly to some cases. The FDA maintains that it has reviewed and evaluated the effects of color additives on children's behavior and believes most children experience no adverse effects from consuming them, though it acknowledges that some children might be sensitive to them. Public opinion favors restricting or reformulating processed foods to eliminate ingredients like added sugar or dyes, with about two-thirds of Americans supporting this stance, according to a recent AP-NORC poll. California became the first state to ban six artificial food dyes from public school meals last year, and over a dozen state legislatures might consider similar bills this year, potentially banning synthetic dyes in foods served in schools or in all settings.





