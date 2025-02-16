FDA Bans Red 3, Synthetic Food Dye Linked to Cancer in Rats

The FDA has banned Red 3, a synthetic food dye, due to its link to cancer in rats. This ban, effective in 2027 for most food products and 2028 for ingested drugs, follows years of advocacy from consumer groups concerned about the dye's potential health risks.

The Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) announced a ban on Red 3 , a synthetic food dye , effective January 2027 for most food products and January 2028 for ingested drugs like cough syrups. This decision stems from studies that found Red 3 , also known as erythrosine, caused cancer in laboratory rats. While the FDA stressed that the carcinogenic mechanism observed in rats doesn't directly translate to humans, a federal statute mandates the ban of any additive proven to cause cancer in animals.

Red 3 is commonly found in candies, cough syrup, baked goods, and frozen treats, adding vibrant hues to these products. The FDA's action follows years of advocacy from consumer groups, including the Center for Science in the Public Interest, who raised concerns about the potential health risks associated with Red 3. The dye was previously banned from cosmetics for decades but remained permitted in food and ingested medications. Beyond cancer concerns, some research suggests a link between artificial colors, including Red 3, and behavioral problems in children, particularly those predisposed to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). While experts agree that artificial colors are not the primary cause of ADHD, they may contribute to some cases. The FDA acknowledges that while most children likely experience no adverse effects from consuming artificial colors, some may exhibit sensitivity. The agency has reviewed and evaluated the impact of color additives on children's behavior, concluding that the evidence does not support a causal link between consumption and behavioral issues. However, the increasing public awareness of food additives and their potential health implications has fueled a movement toward reformulating processed foods to exclude artificial ingredients. California led the way by banning six artificial food dyes from public school meals, and numerous other states are considering similar legislation. The removal of Red 3 from the food supply is part of a broader trend towards healthier eating and greater transparency in food labeling





