FDA Bans Red 3 from U.S. Food Supply

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the artificial food dye Red 3 (erythrosine) from the nation's food supply due to concerns about its potential to cause cancer in lab rats. Manufacturers have until January 2027 to remove the dye from their products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) took a significant step towards protecting public health in January by banning Red 3 , also known as erythrosine, from the nation's food supply. This decision came after studies revealed that the dye, commonly used to give candies, cough syrup, baked goods, and frozen treats their vibrant red hue, caused cancer in lab rats. The FDA 's action was mandated by a federal statute requiring the agency to ban any additive found to cause cancer in animals.

While officials emphasized that the ban on Red 3 is a precautionary measure, it reflects growing concerns about the potential health risks associated with artificial food dyes. This ban marks a victory for consumer advocates, including the Center for Science in the Public Interest, who have long lobbied for the removal of Red 3 from food due to its carcinogenic link.Manufacturers now have until January 2027 to remove Red 3 from their products, with a slightly extended deadline of January 2028 for ingested drugs like cough syrups. This ban is part of a broader movement towards greater transparency and safety in the food industry, fueled by increasing consumer awareness about the potential impact of artificial ingredients on health. It is important to note that Red 3 is just one of several synthetic colors widely used in common foods and other products. Other common color additives include Blue 1, Blue 2, Green 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6. While the FDA states that most children suffer no adverse effects from consuming these dyes, some studies suggest potential links to behavioral problems, including hyperactivity and impulsivity, particularly in children predisposed to ADHD





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FDA Red 3 Food Dye Cancer Health Consumer Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FDA bans red dye No. 3 from food, drinks and ingested drugs in the USThe US Food and Drug Administration has banned the use of red dye No. 3 in food, drinks and ingested drugs.

Read more »

FDA Bans Red Food Dye Due to Potential Cancer RiskThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned red dye No. 3 (erythrosine) from foods and oral medications citing potential cancer risks. The ban, lauded by nutritionists, comes after decades of research and advocacy. Consumers are urged to read labels and seek natural alternatives.

Read more »

FDA bans Red 3 food dye: What products contain the dye?The Food and Drug Administration is ordering food and drug makers to remove Red 3 dye from products U.S. consumers eat and drink.

Read more »

FDA Bans Red No. 3 Dye from Food and DrugsThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the use of Red No. 3 dye (erythrosine) in food, drinks, and ingested drugs, following decades of concerns about its potential carcinogenic effects. The ban comes after a 1990 study linked the synthetic dye to tumors in rats and more recent evidence suggesting it may negatively impact children's attention.

Read more »

FDA Bans Red Food Dye Due to Cancer RiskThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the use of red dye No. 3 (erythrosine) in foods and oral medications due to concerns about its potential to cause cancer. This decision comes after decades of pressure from consumer advocacy groups and researchers who have highlighted the risks associated with this artificial dye.

Read more »

FDA Bans Red 3 Food Dye After Decades of AdvocacyThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally banned the use of Red 3, a synthetic food dye, in all food products, dietary supplements, and oral medications. This decision comes after years of campaigning by food safety and health advocates who cited concerns about the dye's potential carcinogenic effects.

Read more »