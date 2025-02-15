FDA Bans Red 3 Food Dye After Cancer Link in Lab Rats

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned Red 3, a synthetic food dye known to cause cancer in lab rats. This decision, based on federal statute, requires the removal of any additive causing cancer in animals. Although officials emphasize the difference between animal and human responses, manufacturers have until 2027 to remove Red 3 from products, with a 2028 deadline for ingested drugs. Consumer advocates long pushed for this ban, citing potential health risks. The FDA acknowledges that some children may be sensitive to artificial colors, but generally believes most experience no adverse effects. However, research links artificial colors to behavioral issues in some children, particularly those with ADHD.

The Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) has announced a ban on Red 3 , a synthetic food dye also known as erythrosine, citing its link to cancer in lab rats . This decision follows a federal statute requiring the FDA to prohibit any additive found to cause cancer in animals.

While the FDA emphasizes that the carcinogenic effect of Red 3 observed in rats does not translate to humans, the ban takes effect in stages, with manufacturers having until January 2027 to remove the dye from products like candies, cough syrup, baked goods, and frozen treats. Manufacturers of ingested drugs, such as cough syrups, will have until January 2028 to comply. The FDA's action comes after years of lobbying by consumer advocates, including the Center for Science in the Public Interest, who raised concerns about Red 3's potential health risks. Red 3, a petroleum-based chemical not found in nature, is commonly used to enhance the visual appeal of various food products. Nine dyes, including Red 3, are currently permitted in the U.S. food supply, with the remaining common color additives being Blue 1, Blue 2, Green 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6, along with the less frequently used Citrus Red 2 and Orange B. The FDA acknowledges that some children might be sensitive to artificial colors, though its scientists generally believe that most children experience no adverse effects from consuming them. Recent research has linked artificial colors to behavioral issues in some children, particularly those predisposed to ADHD. Dr. L. Eugene Arnold, an emeritus psychiatry professor at Ohio State University and an advisor to CHADD, a support group for people with ADHD, states that while artificial colors are not the primary cause of ADHD, they may contribute significantly to some cases. The growing concern over artificial dyes has spurred legislative action, with California becoming the first state to ban six artificial food dyes in public school meals. Furthermore, several state legislatures are considering bills to eliminate synthetic dyes from food, either in school lunches or more broadly. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the newly appointed U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, campaigned on a platform to improve Americans' health, including addressing the presence of artificial dyes and other chemicals in food. His stance has gained support from “MAHA moms,” a group of women on social media advocating for the elimination of artificial ingredients and ultra-processed foods from the U.S. food supply.





nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FDA Red 3 Food Dye Cancer Lab Rats Synthetic Dyes Consumer Advocates Health Risks Behavioral Issues ADHD California Artificial Colors

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FDA bans red dye No. 3 from food, drinks and ingested drugs in the USThe US Food and Drug Administration has banned the use of red dye No. 3 in food, drinks and ingested drugs.

Read more »

FDA Bans Red Food Dye Due to Potential Cancer RiskThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned red dye No. 3 (erythrosine) from foods and oral medications citing potential cancer risks. The ban, lauded by nutritionists, comes after decades of research and advocacy. Consumers are urged to read labels and seek natural alternatives.

Read more »

FDA bans Red 3 food dye: What products contain the dye?The Food and Drug Administration is ordering food and drug makers to remove Red 3 dye from products U.S. consumers eat and drink.

Read more »

FDA Bans Red No. 3 Dye from Food and DrugsThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the use of Red No. 3 dye (erythrosine) in food, drinks, and ingested drugs, following decades of concerns about its potential carcinogenic effects. The ban comes after a 1990 study linked the synthetic dye to tumors in rats and more recent evidence suggesting it may negatively impact children's attention.

Read more »

FDA Bans Red Food Dye Due to Cancer RiskThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the use of red dye No. 3 (erythrosine) in foods and oral medications due to concerns about its potential to cause cancer. This decision comes after decades of pressure from consumer advocacy groups and researchers who have highlighted the risks associated with this artificial dye.

Read more »

FDA Bans Red 3 Food Dye After Decades of AdvocacyThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally banned the use of Red 3, a synthetic food dye, in all food products, dietary supplements, and oral medications. This decision comes after years of campaigning by food safety and health advocates who cited concerns about the dye's potential carcinogenic effects.

Read more »