FDA Bans Red 3 Food Dye After Cancer Concerns in Rats

The FDA has banned the synthetic food dye Red 3 (erythrosine) due to its link to cancer in lab rats. Manufacturers have until 2027 to remove the dye from products, and the move follows years of advocacy from consumer groups concerned about its potential health effects.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) has taken action to remove the synthetic food dye Red 3 (erythrosine) from the nation's food supply. This decision comes after studies found that the dye caused cancer in lab rats. While the FDA emphasizes that the mechanism of cancer development in rats doesn't apply to humans, the agency is obligated by federal statute to ban any additive that causes cancer in animals.

Manufacturers have until January 2027 to remove Red 3 from their products, with a slightly later deadline of January 2028 for ingested drugs like cough syrups.This move follows years of lobbying from consumer advocates, including the Center for Science in the Public Interest, who raised concerns about the potential health risks of Red 3. The dye was previously banned from cosmetics for decades but remained permitted in food and medications. The FDA acknowledges that while Red 3 is generally considered safe for most people, some children may be sensitive to its effects. Studies have linked artificial colors, including Red 3, to behavioral problems in some children, particularly those at risk for ADHD. The FDA states that its scientists believe most children are not adversely affected by consuming these colors. However, public opinion appears to be shifting, with about two-thirds of Americans favoring restrictions or reformulations of processed foods to remove ingredients like added sugar or dyes.California has already taken steps to address this concern, becoming the first state to ban six artificial food dyes from public schools. Multiple other states are considering similar legislation. This growing movement has also garnered support from U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, who campaigned on a platform of improving Americans' health, including reducing exposure to artificial dyes and other harmful chemicals in food.





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FDA Red 3 Food Dye Cancer Artificial Colors Public Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FDA Bans Red No. 3 Food Dye Citing Cancer RiskThe FDA has banned the use of Red No. 3, a synthetic food dye, due to evidence linking it to cancer in animals. Food manufacturers have until 2027 to remove it from products.

Read more »

FDA Bans Red No. 3 Dye in Food Over Cancer ConcernsThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a ban on the use of Red No. 3, a synthetic food dye commonly found in candies, beverages, and supplements. The decision follows evidence linking the dye to cancer in laboratory animals. Food manufacturers have until January 2027 to remove Red No. 3 from their products, while drug manufacturers have until January 2028.

Read more »

FDA Bans Red 3 Food Dye Over Cancer ConcernsThe Food and Drug Administration is banning Red 3 food dye from products, citing potential cancer risks nearly 35 years after it was banned from cosmetics. The dye, known to cause cancer in rats when consumed, has been used in popular snack foods and other grocery products despite decades of consumer advocacy and research calling for its removal. The ban affects a wide range of products including candy, baked goods, snacks, frozen food, beverages, and even some medications.

Read more »

FDA Bans Red 3 Dye From Food and Drug Products After Decades of ConcernsThe FDA has finally banned Red 3 dye from food and drug products, a decision that comes after decades of warnings about its potential health risks. The dye, which was previously banned from cosmetics, has been linked to cancer in animal studies.

Read more »

FDA Bans Red 3 Food Dye After Decades-Long ControversyThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally banned the artificial food dye Red 3, citing potential cancer risks and other health concerns.

Read more »

FDA Bans Artificial Food Dye Red 3 Over Cancer ConcernsThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the artificial food dye Red 3 after studies suggested a link to cancer in rats. Companies have until 2027 to remove the dye from their products.

Read more »