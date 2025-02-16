FDA Bans Red 3 Dye From US Food Supply Over Cancer Concerns

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a ban on Red 3, an artificial food dye, citing its link to cancer in lab rats. Manufacturers have until January 2027 to remove the dye from their products, with a slightly extended deadline for ingested drugs like cough syrup. This decision follows years of advocacy from consumer groups who raised concerns about the potential health risks associated with Red 3.

The Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) announced a ban on Red 3 , also known as erythrosine, from the nation's food supply, effective January 2027. This decision stems from studies revealing that Red 3 triggered cancer in laboratory rats. While the FDA emphasizes that the mechanism of cancer development in rats doesn't translate to humans, a federal statute mandates the prohibition of any additive causing cancer in animals.

The FDA's move comes after years of advocacy by consumer groups, particularly the Center for Science in the Public Interest, who highlighted the link between Red 3 and cancer in rats. This dye was previously banned in cosmetics for decades but remained permitted in food and ingested medications.





