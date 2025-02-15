FDA Bans Red 3, a Synthetic Food Dye Linked to Cancer in Rats

The FDA has banned Red 3, a widely used synthetic food dye, from the nation's food supply due to studies linking it to cancer in lab rats. The ban, effective in 2027 for most products, highlights growing concerns about the health effects of artificial food additives.

The Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) has announced a ban on Red 3 , a synthetic food dye , from the nation's food supply, citing studies that linked the dye to cancer in lab rats. The ban, which takes effect in January 2027 for most food products and January 2028 for ingested drugs like cough syrups, follows long-standing advocacy from consumer groups who raised concerns about the potential health risks of Red 3 .

While the FDA emphasizes that the mechanism of Red 3's cancer-causing effect in rats doesn't translate to humans, the agency is mandated by federal statute to ban any additive found to cause cancer in animals. Red 3, also known as erythrosine, is a petroleum-based chemical widely used in foods to enhance their visual appeal. It's found in a variety of products, including candies, cough syrup, baked goods, and frozen treats. The FDA's decision follows years of research and scrutiny surrounding artificial food dyes. Concerns have been raised not only about their potential carcinogenic effects but also about their possible link to behavioral problems in some children, particularly those predisposed to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).Although the FDA states that most children are unlikely to experience adverse effects from consuming artificial colors, it acknowledges that some may be more sensitive. The agency has reviewed and evaluated the effects of color additives on children's behavior, concluding that while artificial colors may contribute to some cases of ADHD, they are not the primary cause. The ban on Red 3 has been welcomed by many consumer advocates and health experts, who view it as a step towards reducing the use of potentially harmful chemicals in the food supply. Manufacturers now have a timeframe to reformulate their products and eliminate Red 3, with natural alternatives like beet juice, carmine, and pigments from fruits and vegetables being explored as potential replacements.





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FDA Red 3 Food Dye Cancer Health Artificial Colors Food Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FDA Bans Red Dye No. 3 in Food Due to Cancer RiskThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a ban on Red Dye No. 3, a synthetic food coloring used in candies, beverages, and some medicines. The decision comes after evidence linking the dye to cancer in animals. Food manufacturers have until January 15, 2027 to remove Red Dye No. 3 from their products, while drug manufacturers have until January 18, 2028. This follows years of advocacy by consumer groups and several states that had already banned the dye.

Read more »

FDA bans red dye No. 3 from food, drinks and ingested drugs in the USThe US Food and Drug Administration has banned the use of red dye No. 3 in food, drinks and ingested drugs.

Read more »

FDA Bans Red Food Dye Due to Potential Cancer RiskThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned red dye No. 3 (erythrosine) from foods and oral medications citing potential cancer risks. The ban, lauded by nutritionists, comes after decades of research and advocacy. Consumers are urged to read labels and seek natural alternatives.

Read more »

FDA Bans Artificial Red Dye: What It Means for ConsumersThe FDA has banned Red No. 3, a synthetic food dye, citing cancer concerns. Manufacturers have two years to reformulate products. This move reflects growing consumer demand for healthier food options.

Read more »

FDA bans Red 3 food dye: What products contain the dye?The Food and Drug Administration is ordering food and drug makers to remove Red 3 dye from products U.S. consumers eat and drink.

Read more »

FDA Bans Red No. 3 Dye from Food and DrugsThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the use of Red No. 3 dye (erythrosine) in food, drinks, and ingested drugs, following decades of concerns about its potential carcinogenic effects. The ban comes after a 1990 study linked the synthetic dye to tumors in rats and more recent evidence suggesting it may negatively impact children's attention.

Read more »