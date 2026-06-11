FDA Approves New Sunscreen Filter Bemotrizinol, Offers Broad-Spectrum Protection and Stability

The FDA has approved a new sunscreen filter, bemotrizinol, which is a broad-spectrum filter that helps protect against both UVA and UVB rays. It is more stable than current chemical filters and is likely better for sensitive skin. However, it is currently limited to a single manufacturer with 18 months of exclusivity. Brands we already use may reformulate or we may get American versions of these products. It may take some time before we can purchase a bunch of sunscreens with this new ingredient.

The FDA has approved a new sunscreen filter , bemotrizinol, which is a broad-spectrum filter that helps protect against both UVA and UVB rays. It is more stable than current chemical filters and is likely better for sensitive skin .

However, it is currently limited to a single manufacturer with 18 months of exclusivity. Brands we already use may reformulate or we may get American versions of these products. It may take some time before we can purchase a bunch of sunscreens with this new ingredient





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FDA Sunscreen Filter Bemotrizinol Broad-Spectrum Filter UVA And UVB Rays Stability Sensitive Skin Reformulation American Versions

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