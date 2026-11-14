FDA approves daily pill shown to cut repeat stroke risk by 26%

The FDA has approved Sunharbo, a once-daily pill that helps reduce the risk of another stroke in certain adults who recently had a clot-related stroke or mini-stroke.

The FDA approved Sunharbo, a daily pill that helps prevent repeat strokes in certain adults. The drug reduced the relative risk of ischemic stroke by 26% when combined with standard antiplatelet treatment.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Sunharbo to help prevent another stroke in certain adults. Patients take one 50-milligram pill daily alongside standard antiplatelet treatment, such as aspirin, to help prevent blood clots. According to the FDA release, the medication is intended for adults who recently experienced an ischemic stroke caused by a clot that did not originate in the heart, or a transient ischemic attack.

Also read Ben Stiller Reflects On 26-Year Friendship With Robert De Niro

Often called a mini-stroke, a TIA occurs when blood flow to the brain is temporarily interrupted. Sunharbo is the first approved medication of its kind to inhibit factor XIa, a blood protein involved in clot formation.

"This blocks a very specific protein that’s part of the cascade of blood clotting," Dr. Richard Kovacs, a cardiologist at Indiana University School of Medicine and chief medical officer of the American College of Cardiology, told Fox News Digital. Dr. Mike joins FOX 29 in Philadelphia to discuss the latest health topics, including naps and monkeypox vaccines. The approval was based on a phase 3 randomized trial of 12,327 patients in 37 countries.

Advertisement

All participants had recently experienced a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or a high-risk TIA. Over approximately 14.2 months, patients who received 50 milligrams of asundexian daily alongside antiplatelet therapy had a 26% lower relative risk of ischemic stroke than those given a placebo with antiplatelet therapy. Major bleeding did not increase significantly overall, though researchers identified higher risks in some groups.

Gastrointestinal bleeding occurred more frequently among patients taking asundexian, and patients older than 75 had an increased risk of major bleeding during the first 90 days. About 6.6% of patients receiving asundexian had a stroke, compared with 8.8% of those receiving a placebo. The combined rate of death from heart-related causes, heart attack or stroke was also lower in the asundexian group, at 9.2%, compared with 11.1% in the placebo group.

Deaths from any cause occurred in 10.5% of patients taking the medication and 12.3% of those taking a placebo. The findings appeared in The New England Journal of Medicine on Nov. 9. Bayer, which manufactures asundexian, funded the trial. Researchers acknowledged several limitations, including a treatment period averaging about 14 months that leaves questions about the drug’s long-term safety and effectiveness.

"Importantly, this drug is not for patients who have had strokes due to atrial fibrillation or due to a valve problem in their heart," Kovacs said. Researchers said longer studies are needed to evaluate the medication in older adults, underrepresented populations and people who have experienced more severe strokes.

Advertisement

"In the clinical trial that approved this drug, this drug was given very soon after the stroke – within 72 hours," he said. "So it’s important to have that conversation about whether this is a drug for the patient early on, often in the hospital. ""The cause of the stroke in many of these patients was atherosclerosis," he said, describing the condition as "plaque buildup that can cause circulation problems and the lack of blood flow to the brain.

" "So it’s important for any stroke patient to do all the other things that you can do in addition to this medicine to prevent a second stroke – like stopping smoking, keeping your cholesterol low, eating healthy, and most importantly, getting exercise. "More than 795,000 people experience a stroke in the United States annually, including approximately 185,000 who have had a previous stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. FOX News contributed to this report.

Information in this story came from an FDA announcement, findings from a Bayer-funded clinical trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine, and Fox News Digital’s interview with Dr. Richard Kovacs, chief medical officer of the American College of Cardiology. Stroke statistics came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This story was reported from Los Angeles.