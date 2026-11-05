Fctry Lab Set to Launch New Standalone Shoe Brand Centered Around Personalization

Fctry Lab, the footwear company co-founded by Yeezy-Adidas alum Omar Bailey four years ago, is launching a new standalone brand called Allskns.

, the Los Angeles-based footwear company co-founded by Yeezy-Adidas alum Omar Bailey four years ago, is launching a new standalone brand aimed at capturing Gen Z’s love of personalization.

Called Allskns, Bailey noted that the brand is aiming to become the world’s leading alternative youth sports brand that allows consumers to “unleash their own self-expression. ” Its first product, the Allday Slide, is a rest and recovery slide with interchangeable Skns that give consumers four looks in one pair. Nike Quietly Dropped a New 'Intentional Recovery' Sneaker That Hugs Your Foot Before and After TrainingSo how does the shoe’s personalization come to life?

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The fully modular footwear system uses a patented design that lets a removable Skn insert easily into the top frame while footbed Skn does the same. Each Skn is reversible and symmetrical, so it works on either foot. An EVA foam base with an interchangeable EVA insole provides double-layer cushioning, plus built-in vents add airflow. The debut slide model launches in four base colors including “Black,” “White,” “Charcoal” and “Khaki,” and each pair includes one set of Skns.

“I’ve spent my career building shoes for the biggest names in sports and entertainment. With Allskns, we’re building the first BIPOC-led sports shoe brand, made by people who came up the same way these kids are coming up,”.

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“The athletes training before school and recovering on the ride home deserve footwear engineered for how they recover, and a brand that lets them be what they want to be. ”Bailey brings more than two decades of footwear development experience to the brand. He led the Yeezy-Adidas Innovation Lab from 2019 to 2022, helping bring the Foam Runner and 450 to market, and has built custom footwear for NFL stars Jalen Ramsey, Trent Williams and Travon Walker.

In 2022, he co-founded Fctry Lab and has raised $17 million from several funding rounds. Allskns is backed by Slauson & Co., Level One, Elysian Park Ventures along with a strong contingent of independent investors embedded across professional sports, youth culture and fashion. It debuts with official partnerships with USA Lacrosse and youth soccer club CDA Slammers FC. Through these partnerships, the brand will show up on the fields, sidelines and tournament weekends where its athletes spend their days.

Its digital and social campaigns will feature real student-athletes, putting the players, coaches and families who keep youth sports running at the center of the brand.

“This belief is why we created Allskns: to empower youth to be what they want,” said Nickloff. “More than just a product, our proprietary, first-of-its-kind modular footwear innovation transforms the brand into an ever-changing personal statement with an unlimited canvas, reflecting the individuality and spirit of the person wearing them anytime and anywhere.