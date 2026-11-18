Analysis of the final FCS playoff at-large bids for the 2026 season, detailing lock teams, bubble candidates, and key matchups determining the last three spots.

With exactly one week remaining in the 2026 regular season, the Football Championship Subdivision playoff field is taking its final shape. The 2026 FCS Playoffs will feature a total of 24 teams, comprising 11 automatic bids for conference champions and 13 at-large selections. This final edition of the playoff picture focuses heavily on the competition for those 13 at-large spots, where the margin for error has effectively vanished for most contenders.

Playoff Locks and Secured Bids

Twenty-one spots in the 24-team field are considered virtually secured entering the final weekend. Fourteen teams are classified as locks, having either clinched automatic bids or built resumes strong enough to guarantee at-large selection. Additionally, four other teams are so far ahead in the calculations that they will almost certainly be in the field regardless of the outcomes of their final games. The only leagues not yet settled are the Northeast Conference, Ohio Valley Conference, and Pioneer Football League, which are all projected to be one-bid leagues.

Also read Where Chicago Bears Sit in NFC Playoff Picture Entering Week 11 of 2026 Season

The Final Three At-Large Spots

Only three at-large positions remain open for the following bubble teams: Idaho State, UC Davis, Campbell, Bryant, UAlbany, Incarnate Word, Abilene Christian, and North Alabama. The competition for these last slots is fierce, with several teams needing specific results to secure their inclusion. The difficulty lies in the fact that many of these teams share similar records and lack the quality wins necessary to stand out from the pack in a crowded at-large field.

SoCon and NEC Bubble Scenarios

In the Southern Conference, the Buccaneers face Mercer this weekend. A victory secures the automatic bid, while a loss likely leaves them on the outside looking in with only six Division I wins. Both the Buccaneers and ETSU have low Strength of Schedule ratings and lack quality wins. Bryant, whose best win is against Princeton, faces a difficult path as the Great Danes of UAlbany also have a weak resume. UAlbany has a win over Campbell, but that result is overshadowed by their recent loss to Bryant. The easiest outcome is that neither Bryant nor UAlbany enters the field unless chaos strikes elsewhere.

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Campbell presents a complicated case after losing to Elon. The Camels hold a head-to-head win over ETSU and finish with the 67th Strength of Schedule. If Campbell beats Monmouth, they reach nine Division I wins. However, they may not be considered a lock because Monmouth was excluded from the field last season despite also having nine wins. Without a signature victory, their resume remains vulnerable to scrutiny by selection committee members.

Big Sky and Big West Playoff Bids

UC Davis faces a must-win game against Cal Poly. Despite being an eight-win team, their projected Strength of Schedule is 32nd nationally. Their best win is over an Idaho team that may not finish above .500. Furthermore, UC Davis was not competitive in their FCS losses, losing all three by 21 or more points. In contrast, Idaho State has a higher Strength of Schedule at 22nd, an FBS win over Utah State, and all losses by one score, including against the top four teams in the Big Sky. Idaho State holds a significantly stronger resume than UC Davis.

Southland and UAC Contenders

North Alabama holds the strongest resume in the entire bubble conversation. A win this weekend ensures a Top 15 Strength of Schedule and a Massey rating as the 10th-best team in the FCS. They have victories over three Top 25 teams. If they handle business, it is difficult to see them left out of the field. Incarnate Word also has an incredible opportunity against Tarleton State. The Lions are 7-4 with a Top 30 Strength of Schedule and have lost all FCS games by a combined 14 points against Top 35 opponents.

Abilene Christian needs a win to reach 8-4 overall with a Top 50 Strength of Schedule. Rated 18th-best by Massey, their three FCS losses were on the road against Top 15 teams, totaling 15 points. While metrics and the eye test suggest they are a playoff team, a lack of a signature win and only seven Division I wins could keep them out. North Alabama and Incarnate Word appear to have the clearest paths to the final at-large spots if they win their respective final games.