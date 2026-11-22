Final predictions for the FCS Selection Sunday bracket reveal the top 16 seeds, auto-bid recipients, and bubble teams heading into the postseason tournament.

The final weekend of the regular season for NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision teams is officially in the books. Attention now shifts entirely to Selection Sunday, the critical date when the committee reveals the official playoff bracket. This announcement will determine which programs advance to the postseason tournament and which squads earn coveted Top 16 seeds. The official bracket will be released on Sunday, November 22 at Noon ET on ESPNU.

South Dakota State remains the undisputed No. 1 seed in the projected bracket. This position is highly unlikely to change following the Bobcats' dominant performance against Montana in the final week. Their resume features a perfect 10-1 record against FCS opponents. They also secured a crucial victory over an FBS team in Nevada to bolster their strength of schedule.

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The Bobcats have accumulated quality wins over Northern Arizona, Weber State, Idaho State, and Montana. This demonstrates consistent dominance against primary conference rivals throughout the year. Meanwhile, North Dakota State holds the No. 2 seed as an undefeated 12-0 team. The Bison boast an FBS win and multiple victories over ranked teams despite an earlier loss.

South Dakota State is poised as a dangerous No. 3 seed. The Jackrabbits leverage head-to-head victories over Youngstown State, Illinois State, and South Dakota. Their resume suggests they have done enough to secure a high seed and favorable home-field advantage in the early rounds. The competition for the middle tier of Top 16 seeds remains intense.

Northern Iowa secured its spot after defeating McNeese, finishing with a 10-1 record against FCS opponents. Their resume includes ranked wins over Sam Houston State and Incarnate Word. Monmouth is projected for the No. 5 seed with nine Division I wins. These include notable victories over North Dakota and Illinois State.

Sam Houston State is projected for the No. 6 seed. The Lumberjacks have wins over UIW and Abilene Christian plus a non-Division I game against Northeastern State. Both Monmouth and Sam Houston State should safely receive one of the Top 8 seeds. This grants them a first-round bye and a favorable bracket placement.

Chattanooga secured the Southern Conference auto-bid and positioned itself for a Top 8 seed. They finished 10-1 against FCS opponents with wins over Tennessee Tech, East Tennessee State, Abilene Christian, and Chattanooga. Youngstown State is projected for the No. 8 seed with a strong statistical profile.

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The Penguins have eight Division I wins but hold quality victories over South Dakota and North Dakota. They are projected to have the No. 3 Strength of Schedule in the FCS. All metrics the committee reportedly uses place Youngstown State firmly among the Top 8 teams.

Incarnate Word earns the No. 9 seed with a 9-3 overall record and a Top 15 Strength of Schedule. Their resume features quality wins over UIW, Montana, and Idaho State. Sam Houston State finishes with an 8-3 record against FCS opponents. They secured wins over South Dakota State and Youngstown State plus a victory over Long Island.

Tennessee Tech is projected at the No. 12 seed after finishing 9-2 against FCS opponents. This includes a head-to-head win over Monmouth, which won the CAA auto-bid. Weber State enters the postseason at 8-3 against FCS opponents. The Wildcats hold head-to-head wins over Northern Arizona, UC Davis, and Idaho State.

The Wildcats also have a competitive loss against Montana State, which gives them an edge. Montana State finishes 8-4 overall and 8-3 against FCS opponents. The Griz benefited from chaos behind them in the rankings. They keep their Top 16 seed discussion alive with wins over Idaho State and UC Davis.

Monmouth got a big win over Campbell in the final weekend, moving the Hawks to 9-3 overall. They have quality wins over UAlbany and Bryant, both on the bubble. Their only FCS loss came in Week 0 against Tennessee Tech. Lehigh finishes 10-2 against FCS opponents but has zero quality wins.

Lehigh is expected to be the team punished by the committee for a lack of strong opposition. They will likely be left on the outside looking in despite their winning record. Illinois State will get the final Top 16 seed despite a loss this weekend. The Redbirds are 8-4 overall with seven Division I wins.

Illinois State has quality wins over Western Illinois and Youngstown State plus an FBS win over Northern Illinois. Incarnate Word is safe in the field at 8-4 overall and 7-3 against FCS opponents. The Cardinals are one of the hottest teams, winning six consecutive games.

Their three FCS losses came by a combined 15 points, all on the road against Top 16 seeds. Austin Peay is safe tomorrow but is one of the last four teams in the field. They suffered a brutal loss to Central Arkansas, finishing at 8-4 overall and 8-3 against FCS opponents.

Their best win came against North Alabama. Metrics and the committee likely favor them over CAA teams due to Strength of Schedule. UC Davis rounds out the field from the Big Sky Conference. The Aggies are 8-4 overall with no signature wins.

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A Big Sky team always gets the bump over other conferences except the Missouri Valley. UC Davis has an FBS win over Utah State. The Bengals have seven Division I wins including that FBS victory. The committee values close losses to Montana and Montana State.

The Bengals are the only bubble team with an FBS win, giving them the edge over Bryant and UAlbany. This reinforces the conference's reputation for toughness. The final bracket reveals significant shifts from earlier projections. The committee will evaluate every metric on Selection Sunday.

Fans and analysts will watch ESPNU closely for the noon ET announcement. The results will determine the postseason landscape for all 24 teams. High seeds will host early-round games while lower seeds travel. The stakes for every bubble team remain incredibly high.

Historical precedence suggests the Big Sky will retain its automatic qualifier. The MVFC will likely secure another at-large bid. The rest of the field depends on strength of schedule and head-to-head results. Every win and loss in Week 12 carried massive weight for these projections.

The committee's final decision will reflect the entire season's performance. Coaches and players will prepare for immediate travel if they qualify. The tournament structure rewards regular season success with home-field advantage. The gap between the Top 8 and the bubble remains razor-thin.

Zachary McKinnell, a Senior Editor and FCS Football Central founder, provided these detailed projections. His analysis includes extensive metrics and historical context for each team. The predictions aim to simulate the committee's selection process accurately. Selection Sunday will either validate these projections or reveal major surprises.

The emotional toll on bubble teams is immense as the clock ticks down. One loss can eliminate a season, while one win can secure a spot. The chaos behind the Top 16 creates uncertainty for everyone on the fringe. Only one team per conference can win an automatic bid except the MVFC.

This structural advantage makes the Big Sky and MVFC highly competitive. Other conferences must rely entirely on at-large considerations. Strength of schedule becomes the primary tiebreaker for these at-large bids. Teams with weaker conference opponents face an uphill battle.

The final bracket will showcase the best programs in the subdivision. The playoff tournament promises high-stakes games and dramatic upsets. The structure ensures that the most deserving teams reach the final four. Selection Sunday is the culmination of a grueling 12-week regular season.

All eyes will be on the ESPN broadcast for the final reveal. The committee's choices will define the legacy of these coaches and athletes. The projections provide a clear roadmap of the current hierarchy. The actual bracket may differ, but the trend lines are clear.