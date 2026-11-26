The FCC has authorized SpaceX to deploy up to 1 million AI chip-equipped satellites for its Starmind orbital data center constellation, with deployment deadlines running through 2040.

The FCC has approved SpaceX's plan to launch up to 1 million AI chip-equipped satellites into orbit as part of its Starmind constellation, a system designed to power artificial intelligence capabilities on Earth from space.

The approval marks the first time the agency has authorized a full constellation of AI satellites. The FCC said SpaceX's Starmind system will help meet the nation's growing demand for AI computing power. Agency chair Brendan Carr framed the decision as a strategic move. Compute campuses or data centers are essential to sustaining America's leadership in SI, or Super Intelligence, Carr said in a statement.

Also read SpaceX Wins FCC Approval for Orbital AI Computing Network

SpaceX Must Deploy Satellites By 2040

By moving compute capacity beyond Earth, SpaceX and the many competitors working on their own orbital data centers are meeting the moment, he added. The license sets firm deployment milestones. SpaceX must begin deploying satellites no later than November 2033, have at least one satellite in orbit by that date, deploy 10 percent of the 1 million satellites no later than November 2035, and deploy 50 percent by November 2038.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company must reach the full 1 million satellite milestone by 2040. SpaceX has described Starmind as a way to capture solar energy in space to power AI capabilities on Earth. The company says the satellites will transmit data to Earth using high-speed lasers that connect to its Starlink network, and it plans to produce the chips for the satellites at an in-house facility.

In its FCC request, SpaceX said the satellites will achieve transformative cost and energy efficiency from near-constant solar power while reducing the environmental impact on Earth. Elon Musk has argued that orbital data centers could save on costs and avoid pushback from voters and residents who oppose ground-based facilities. It's a no-brainer, building solar-power data centers in space.

Musk Claims Space Is Lowest Cost AI

The lowest-cost place to put AI will be space, and that will be true within two years, three at the latest, Musk said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January. He also wrote on social media that data centers in space are looking pretty appealing right now. Data centers on Earth require vast amounts of power, and residents living near the massive structures have claimed they face higher utility bills.

Noise and light pollution also figure in local objections. The FCC deferred SpaceX's request to dispose of satellites located above 600 kilometers in orbit rather than having them burn up in Earth's atmosphere, saying the company has not provided sufficient information about its disposal process plans. The agency said it is also approving SpaceX's requests to back up its optical network and that it is continuing to review additional orbital data center proposals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uncertainty Remains Over Full 1 Million Launch

It was not immediately clear whether SpaceX plans to launch the full 1 million satellites. Companies sometimes request approvals for larger launches than they actually plan to carry out. SpaceX previously requested approval for 42,000 Starlink satellites for a program that currently has just over 11,000 satellites in space. SpaceX's futuristic data center plans rely heavily on the success of its Starship rocket, a massive launch model designed to be fully reusable, which could drastically lower costs.

Amazon, which owns the rival satellite business Leo, has been one of the most outspoken critics of SpaceX's proposal, arguing it would take centuries to deploy all 1 million satellites. Musk dismissed that criticism, saying Amazon should focus on getting its own house in order with its own launches and satellite constellation rather than worrying about other people who are actually out there launching satellites at the pace and cadence that SpaceX is.

The approval drew a celebratory response from Carr on Wednesday. This is the kind of American ingenuity that can unite our strengths in space and advanced technology, reinforce our economic leadership, and expand prosperity here at home, Carr said of the data centers. The decision represents a major regulatory step for Musk's vision of moving AI computing infrastructure off the planet.