The Trump administration has given SpaceX the green light to deploy 1 million satellites that it said would create data centers in space.

The Trump administration on Wednesday gave SpaceX the green light to deploy 1 million satellites that it said would create data centers in space, a long-lofty goal of Elon Musk's rocket company, in a move that has raised both skepticism and alarm among some scientists.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission lauded its authorization as a historic first amid the artificial intelligence race. It said that SpaceX's one million "orbital compute modules" would process massive amounts of data that would be used back on Earth — and bring humans closer to harnessing "the full power of the sun.

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" "America is leading the world into the era of super intelligence," FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who was appointed by Republican President Donald Trump, said in a statement. He added that Wednesday's move "opens a bold new frontier.