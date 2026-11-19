The FCC argues that jamming phones in prisons could cut down on crime.

The FCC passed the rule despite warnings that jammers could block lawful communications, like 911 calls.is a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more.

Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO. , the FCC argues the rule will help combat an “influx of contraband cellphones” used to carry out crimes from prison. , though they’re used at some federal facilities. FCC Chair Brendan Carr claims that giving correctional facilities access to this technology will help prevent prisoners from using phones for illegal activity.

Also read FCC gives state prisons the go-ahead to jam signals from contraband cellphones

“These devices are being used by inmates to order hits, run drug operations, traffic women and children, and unleash mayhem on our communities from behind bars,” Carr says. In the months leading up to the vote, trade groups and human rights advocates have raised concerns about the risks of blocking cellphone signals in prisons.

The, a wireless association representing the nation’s biggest carriers, have both warned in letters to the FCC that jamming technology could disrupt lawful communications outside prisons, including 911 calls. Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union The FCC is beginning to block gadgets with ‘foreign surveillance chips’ FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, the sole Democrat on the Commission, voted for the measure despite the risk of “potential unintended consequences,” according to.

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“I want to make sure that we don’t harm public safety in the name of helping public safety,” Gomez added. The FCC says prisons that choose to jam cellphone signals will need to obtain a license, adhere to “technical standards and testing requirements,” and ensure that the jamming technology doesn’t interfere with communications outside the facility. Prisons must also notify nearby communities of testing and when the technology is being deployed. The wait begins for GTA VI on PC.

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