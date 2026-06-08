FCC Chair Says Scott Pelley Is “Completely Out of Touch” for Not Anticipating ’60 Minutes’ Firing

Carr took to X to slam the longtime correspondent for not thinking he'd be let go from the newsmagazine following a fiery meeting with the show's new executive producer, Nick Bilton.

Carr responded to an X post made by conservative journalist Byron York, which clipped a piece of Pelley’s Sunday interview with thewhere he noted him potentitally being let go after the fiery meeting was the “furthest thing from mind.

” “One of the reasons why trust in media is so low is because many legacy journalists are completely out of touch,” Carr wrote Sunday.

“You could not get away with that behavior at any run of the mill job. It is revealing to see how blind some are to that. ”Scott Pelley Opens Up on '60 Minutes' Firing, Calls for Bari Weiss' Removal: "CBS News Is on Fire" 60 Minutes . She does not love this place; she was brought in to kill it and is doing exactly that.

” He also told Bilton that he had “slender qualifications” for the job, and suggested he was not welcome at the flagship newsmagazine.correspondent said he was shocked by the dismissal of EP Tanya Simon , as well as the firing of “Within hours, all of those people have been wiped out, and one-third of our correspondents have been fired,” said Pelley.

“At the same moment, we are informed of our new executive producer. His name is Nick Bilton. I’m sure he must be a wonderful man, but no one had ever heard of him. He has zero experience in television news and no experience in management.

So imagine how we feel when someone like that comes into a shop like where he accused Weiss of “incompetence and unprofessionalism,” and claimed that CBS News management “instructed me to inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story. ”“To all of you who have been so kind, you are the wind in my sails,” the former correspondent wrote in the caption of the post, which featured a photo of himself behind the wheel of a sailboat.

“So deeply grateful. ”Scott Pelley Opens Up on ‘60 Minutes’ Firing, Calls for Bari Weiss’ Removal: “CBS News Is on Fire”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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