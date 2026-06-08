FCC Chair Brendan Carr Blasts Scott Pelley As “Completely Out Of Touch” After Journalist Says His ’60 Minutes’ Firing Came As A Surprise

FCC Chair Brendan Carr slammed erstwhile 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley after the journalist said his firing came as a surprise.

John C. Reilly Remembers Trying To Convince Leonardo DiCaprio To Drop Out Of ‘Titanic’ Role For ‘Boogie Nights’: “It’s About A Boat That Sinks”Benito Skinner Teases ‘Overcompensating’ Season 2 Has “A Maturity To It” & “Feels More Queer” As Benny Ventures Out Of The Closet“One of the reasons why trust in media is so low is because many legacy journalists are completely out of touch,” Carr.

“You could not get away with that behavior at any run of the mill job. It is revealing to see how blind some are to that. ” Carr’s comments come after Pelley opened up about his dismissal for the first time; in an interview with the and the network’s leadership are engaged in “subtle political bias” to influence the newsmagazine, and that top brass “don’t know what they’re doing.

”Scott Pelley, In First Interview Since '60 Minutes' Firing, Accuses CBS News Brass Of "Subtle Political Bias," Says They "Don't Know What They're Doing"Scott Pelley Gets Personal & Kinda Poetic; Thanks Fans After '60 Minutes' Firing: "So Deeply Grateful" Pelley alleged that Weiss instructed him to skew reporting about the killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti and the ensuing ICE protests in Minneapolis, such as by depicting protesters as “more violent” in a way that was representative of “a thumb on the scale for the president’s version of events that I felt was a level of political influence that I had never seen in 37 years at CBS News.

” Meanwhile, a network spokesperson characterized the requests for edits as standard procedure: “In an email, Bari made four points in the course of editorial back-and-forth. They had no political motivation and were proposed solely to make the piece as strong, fair, and accurate as possible. As is frequently the case in any newsroom that operates with collaboration, not everything she raised made it into the final piece.

”following the installment of newly minted executive producer Nick Bilton May 28, who oversaw the ousting of correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi andhe was blindsided by the decision: “So I’m thinking that the meeting’s going to carry on. We’re going to have a long conversation. Very quickly after the meeting began, Tom Cibrowski said, this conversation is over. I was stunned.

” “Your antipathy to the future of the show has come through loud and clear. And I have heard you. I therefore write on behalf of CBS News to inform you that your employment with CBS is terminated for cause effective immediately,” Bilton wrote in a letter to Pelley. is no longer recognizable.

The principles I hold dear are gone, and so I must leave as well,” and that “new management has instructed me to inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story,” and “incompetence and unprofessionalism in the new management have wreaked havoc. ”as such: “Despite our attempts to engage with Scott Pelley and to find a way back, unfortunately we weren’t able to do so, and so we had to part ways.

We did not want that to happen, but that’s the path that he chose. ”as he was “effectively fired” and “there was no effort of any kind to ‘find a way back. ’”following Pelley’s exit that the organization “will never be instructed by the ownership of the company on these stories,” insiders told Deadline thatonslaught.

“Like all workers, journalists have the right under federal law to speak up on behalf of their colleagues about workplace concerns without fear of employer retaliation or punitive action,” the actors’ guild said. “SAG-AFTRA is prepared to take and support any and all legal actions related to the company’s conduct over the last several weeks. ”‘Scary Movie’ Stabbing Record $55M Bow; $29M For He-Man’s ‘Universe’Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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