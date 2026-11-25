The FCC voted on November 19 to block Chinese carriers like China Mobile from accessing US telephone numbers to combat scams and security risks, prompting Chinese government retaliation.

On November 19, the Federal Communications Commission ( FCC) officially voted to prohibit major Chinese telecommunications firms from directly accessing United States telephone numbering systems. The decision specifically targets China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, citing urgent national security concerns and the need to reduce the volume of illegal scam calls reaching American citizens.

FCC Ban Details and Scope

The regulatory body determined that these three state-linked carriers can no longer use their existing infrastructure to connect directly with the North American Numbering Plan. This move restricts how Chinese entities can route international calls into the U.S. telephone network. The FCC also extended these restrictions to internet-based telephone service providers that utilize equipment from companies already listed on the FCC Covered List, such as Huawei and ZTE. This expansion aims to close loopholes that allowed third-party providers to indirectly access U.S. numbers through shared infrastructure.

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Chinese Government Response and Retaliation

China strongly condemned the FCC decision, arguing it violates prior agreements between the leaders of both nations. On November 22, China's Ministry of Commerce formally called for the United States to reverse the ban. Beijing threatened to implement countermeasures if Washington does not lift the restrictions, stating the policy disadvantages Chinese businesses operating in the U.S. market. The Chinese Embassy in Washington criticized the move as an abuse of government power and a protectionist tactic rather than a genuine security measure.

Operational Impact on VoIP Providers

For many Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers, direct access to U.S. phone numbers is essential for cost efficiency and operational capability. Companies rely on these numbers to offer advanced features and reduce international routing fees. By blocking direct access, the FCC effectively increases the cost of doing business for legitimate Chinese service providers. This decision disrupts the financial and operational benefits these companies previously enjoyed, impacting their ability to serve customers across borders without incurring high transit costs.

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National Security vs Scam Prevention

The FCC justified the ban by referencing past security breaches, including the 2024 Salt Typhoon hacking incident attributed to a Chinese state-sponsored group. That incident exposed how sensitive telecommunications infrastructure can be compromised by foreign actors. However, experts note that preventing espionage and stopping consumer scams require different strategies. While blocking direct carrier access may hinder some illegal robocalling operations, it does not address the primary method criminals use: caller ID spoofing. Scammers can easily make calls appear to originate from legitimate U.S. businesses regardless of the carrier's location.

Limitations of the New Policy

Criminals often rely on social engineering and voice phishing, known as vishing, rather than technical infrastructure vulnerabilities. These scams manipulate individuals into handing over sensitive data by creating a sense of urgency or fear. Since the technology allows anyone to disguise their number, blocking Chinese carriers alone will not stop domestic bad actors from targeting Americans. The FCC's action addresses only one fragment of a broader, more complex cybersecurity and consumer protection challenge.