The FCC authorized SpaceX to deploy one million orbital data centers by 2040, sparking intense criticism from astronomers and environmental groups over ecological and astronomical impacts.

The Federal Communications Commission granted SpaceX permission on Wednesday to deploy one million orbital data center satellites by 2040. This massive expansion of space infrastructure, dubbed the Starmind constellation, aims to establish a new frontier for superintelligence processing. The authorization has triggered immediate and severe condemnation from environmental advocates and astronomers who argue the scale is unprecedented and unchecked.

Starmind Constellation Deployment Plan

SpaceX describes the proposed network as a bold new frontier that will allow the United States to lead the world into an era of super intelligence. These satellites will process massive amounts of data to be utilized on Earth, effectively functioning as mobile data centers in orbit. The company plans to release the decision just as families across the United States were preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving, a timing that critics describe as a deliberate distraction.

Also read SpaceX gets FCC approval for one million space data center satellites

The Federal Communications Commission approved the plan without conducting a full environmental review. This omission violates the National Environmental Policy Act, which mandates such assessments for major federal actions. Critics argue that approving one million orbital space modules without evaluating their cumulative impact on the atmosphere is reckless and illegal.

Astronomical and Environmental Impacts

Tim Whitehouse, executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, stated that the potential for these projects to degrade the atmosphere is immense. He emphasized that approving such a large constellation without environmental review demonstrates a blatant disregard for legal requirements. The group warns that the deployment risks changing our atmosphere and disturbing wildlife through increased light and radio pollution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The American Astronomical Society expressed grave concern about the future of federally funded research under such a fundamentally altered night sky. The society noted that the intended and unintended radio emissions would imperil radio astronomy research. Furthermore, the waste heat generated by the data centers would produce a thermal signature that increases the infrared background of the sky.

Jan Hasselman, a senior attorney at Earthjustice, highlighted that drastically expanding satellites in space directly impacts people's everyday lives. He argued that agencies authorizing these projects must operate within the law and consider all risks. The society warned that extreme light pollution would prevent scientists from studying the night sky with modern telescopes and disrupt human biological clocks.

Critical Voices and Political Context

Sam Sankar, senior vice president of Earthjustice, described the approval as a glimpse of what will happen during the next two years of the Trump administration. He claimed this decision exemplifies why Congress should not pass flawed bills like the BAAJA. Sankar argued that such legislation would lock in terrible projects and prevent future administrations from revoking licenses.

The number of satellites in orbit has grown from 1,400 a decade ago to 15,000 in 2026. This rapid expansion increases collision risks and generates debris that threatens existing orbital infrastructure. Rocket launches for these satellites cause emissions that degrade the ozone layer and contribute to atmospheric pollution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Legal Challenges and Next Steps

Environmental groups are calling for immediate legal action to enforce the National Environmental Policy Act. They argue that the Federal Communications Commission ignored the law so blatantly that it requires judicial intervention. The approval process has been criticized for masking significant environmental and astronomical risks behind a holiday filing.

The American Astronomical Society warns that the project will significantly undermine decades of federal investment in astronomical facilities. They fear the resulting waste of taxpayer dollars invested in research centers worldwide. Critics argue that the sheer scale of the Starmind constellation threatens the efficacy of sensitive instruments used in regular astronomy research.