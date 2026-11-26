The FCC grants SpaceX permission to deploy one million orbital satellites for AI computing, sparking debate over space traffic and astronomical impact.

The Federal Communications Commission has authorized Elon Musk's SpaceX to deploy one million satellites in space for the creation of data centers critical to powering artificial intelligence. This landmark decision marks the largest satellite constellation ever approved by American regulators. The move establishes a massive new frontier for computing infrastructure outside of Earth's atmosphere.

The decision comes as the United States races to lead the world in AI technology. Harnessing artificial intelligence is central to SpaceX's growth ambitions and broader national strategy. The agency stated that the deployment will help meet the rapidly growing global demand for AI computing power.

Also read SpaceX gets FCC approval for one million space data center satellites

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr praised the move as a bold new step for American leadership. He stated that the action opens a frontier for the computing infrastructure needed to power America's growth. The authorized constellation, known as Starmind, will consist of one million orbital compute modules.

These modules are designed to process massive amounts of data for terrestrial use. SpaceX argues that the satellites will harness near-constant solar power for energy efficiency. The company told the FCC this approach reduces the environmental impact of traditional ground-based centers.

SpaceX stated that directly harnessing solar power with little operating cost achieves transformative efficiency. The company emphasized the significant reduction in environmental impact compared to land facilities. This strategy aims to bypass the need for extensive terrestrial cooling and grid connections.

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Musk welcomed the FCC's approval on his social media platform, X. He described the initiative as a great asset to America and the world. His comment followed recent operational successes in the company's launch capabilities.

The initiative has drawn sharp criticism from the scientific community. The American Astronomical Society expressed dismay at the FCC's decision earlier this week. The organization had filed formal objections to the agency regarding the project.

Scientists warn that the satellites would appear as extremely bright objects for extended periods. They argue this interference undermines decades of federal investment in astronomical facilities. The society noted that radio emissions could threaten sensitive research instruments.

Further concerns include atmospheric pollution generated by the launches and reentries. The company cautioned in a regulatory filing that the technology remains unproven. It warned the initiative may not achieve commercial viability despite the high hopes.

Under the license terms, SpaceX must adhere to strict deployment milestones. The company is required to deploy at least one authorized space station by November 2033. This initial step is a critical requirement for subsequent regulatory phases.

Following this milestone, SpaceX must deploy ten percent of the total constellation by November 2035. This figure represents one hundred thousand units of the total authorized satellite count. The goal is to manage space traffic as the network begins to expand.

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The final milestone requires the deployment of fifty percent of the satellites by November 2038. These phased requirements aim to minimize environmental impact as the project scales up. Regulators hope to monitor the effects before full completion.

Current data from Orbital Radar indicates there are approximately sixteen thousand seven hundred operational satellites in space. The European Space Agency estimates the number of functioning satellites at a slightly lower count of fifteen thousand eight hundred. The new constellation would dwarf these existing numbers significantly.

The move follows a historic test flight earlier this month by the Starship spacecraft. The vehicle deployed Starlink internet satellites before returning to earth for an unprecedented landing. This operational capability underscores the technical readiness SpaceX claims for the deployment.

Elon Musk's aerospace company is positioning itself at the forefront of the global AI race. The approval aligns with the United States' broader strategy to dominate artificial intelligence development. Industry experts view this as a pivotal moment for space-based infrastructure.

Regulators have granted the company significant latitude to test these unproven technologies. The FCC's stance reflects a prioritization of technological leadership over traditional conservation concerns. This approach has sparked intense debate among astronomers and environmentalists alike.

SpaceX believes that orbital data centers offer a sustainable path forward for energy-intensive computing. The reliance on solar energy in space presents a stark contrast to land-based solutions. The company argues that the benefits to American competitiveness justify the orbital expansion.