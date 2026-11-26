The Federal Communications Commission authorized SpaceX to deploy 1 million satellites for data centers in space.

The push for orbital data centers inched closer to reality after the Federal Communications Commission delivered SpaceX a massive win, allowing Elon Musk's company to deploy a constellation of 1 million satellites into orbit.

The agency confirmed the authorization in an announcement Wednesday. The move is the first in U.S. history, launching the country into an emerging competition with China to build space-based data center networks.

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“America is leading the world into the era of super intelligence,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a statement Wednesday. “This action opens a bold new frontier for the computing infrastructure needed to power America’s leadership and growth. ” Aside from establishing the “Starmind” satellite constellation, Musk’s SpaceX would also have the green light to use radio-frequency links for command and control of the satellite system and to supplement its inter-satellite links with radio-frequency communications.