The FCC has authorized state prisons nationwide to block cellular signals used for contraband devices. This move addresses security threats while ensuring public safety zones remain unaffected.

The Federal Communications Commission has officially voted to authorize state prisons across the United States to block cellular signals from contraband mobile devices. This unanimous decision marks a significant shift in federal communications policy, providing correctional facilities with a powerful new technical tool to combat security threats inside detention centers.

The vote, which took place in Washington, concluded a long-standing debate regarding the use of signal-blocking technology in state facilities. While federal prisons had previously operated under different guidelines, this new regulatory framework explicitly permits state and municipal institutions to deploy these systems. The ruling addresses years of lobbying by law enforcement and correctional officials who argued that smuggled electronics pose an existential threat to prison safety.

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Commissioner Anna Gomez, the sole Democrat on the panel, cast a vote in favor of the measure after extensive deliberation. She emphasized that while the issue is critical, she remains deeply concerned about potential unintended consequences. Gomez warned that incorrectly calibrated blocking zones could disrupt home security systems or block emergency response calls. Her priority remains ensuring that the pursuit of prison security does not inadvertently harm public safety outside facility walls.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr strongly championed the decision, describing the previous denial of this technology as an outdated practice that hindered effective law enforcement. Carr stated that it is finally time to stop withholding these essential tools from state and municipal authorities. He noted that the measure alone will not be a magic solution, but it represents a necessary step in modernizing prison infrastructure to address contemporary technological risks.

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The scale of the problem is substantial, with authorities reporting that approximately 25,000 mobile phones are confiscated from state and local prisons annually. These devices enter facilities through sophisticated smuggling methods, including hollowed-out footballs, corrupt staff members, and drones flying over prison fences. Once inside, these phones are frequently used to coordinate drug trafficking networks, organize prison riots, and direct external violence against officers.

Chairman Carr recently visited officials in South Carolina to highlight the urgency of the issue. There, he stood alongside state leaders in front of a display of hundreds of confiscated phones and large drones used for contraband transport. He pointed out that many people do not fully understand the danger these devices represent. The display served as a stark reminder of the physical threats posed by smuggled electronics to both staff and the general public.

The push for this regulatory change was heavily influenced by the advocacy of South Carolina officials, including Attorney General Alan Wilson and former correctional leader Bryan Stirling. Wilson, recently elected governor, organized prosecutors nationwide to lobby Congress for legal changes. Stirling led efforts to secure permission for blocking technology, collaborating with counterparts across the country to push for federal authorization despite earlier legislative failures.

Robert Johnson, a South Carolina custodian severely injured in a 2010 attack, has been a vocal advocate for stricter controls. He described smuggled phones as weapons of mass destruction, citing his extensive medical history as evidence of the lethal risks involved. Johnson, who underwent nearly three dozen surgeries, testified at previous FCC hearings about the dangers of unblocked communications. He stated that he believes his suffering was chosen so that others could be protected from similar attacks.

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South Carolina has historically served as a pilot site for this technology. In 2008, the FCC permitted a unique testing protocol in a maximum-security facility, where a briefcase-sized device successfully blocked cellular signals in an auditorium without affecting outside service. Another test occurred in 2019, following a deadly 2018 riot that authorities attributed in part to gang communications organized via illegal phones. These early experiments provided the data needed to convince federal regulators of the technology's efficacy and safety.

While the telecommunications industry and prisoner rights groups have historically opposed signal blocking due to interference risks and access concerns, opposition has notably decreased. Chairman Carr acknowledged that the industry has relaxed its stance, partly due to the recognition of the problem's magnitude and the development of more targeted technologies. This regulatory update marks a significant step in modernizing prison security, allowing institutions to implement standardized solutions to a pervasive and dangerous threat.