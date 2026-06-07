FCA Warns Consumers Against Misleading Motor Finance Compensation Adverts

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warns that many adverts promising help with motor finance claims are disguised promotions from claims management firms and law firms, often misleading consumers about free, direct compensation routes and misusing trusted logos. The regulator is taking action to stop deceptive practices and advises people on how to protect themselves and pursue claims without unnecessary fees.

Consumers are being cautioned to be wary of advertisements that appear to provide independent advice regarding motor finance compensation, as many are actually paid promotions from claims management companies and law firms.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the UK's financial regulator, has identified a surge in such adverts that do not clearly disclose their commercial nature or the fact that individuals can file motor finance claims on their own without cost. These advertisements often misuse logos, imagery, or references associated with reputable companies, media outlets, or public figures to falsely imply endorsement.

The FCA has already taken action, banning adverts from a claims management firm that used edited, unauthorised clips of Martin Lewis from MoneySavingExpert to make misleading claims about average compensation. Another firm has voluntarily removed all its adverts following regulatory intervention. The watchdog emphasizes that accessing compensation is free and that using a third-party firm should be a genuinely informed choice, not one driven by deceptive marketing.

It warns that firms may charge fees exceeding 30 percent of any compensation and that signing up with multiple firms could lead to multiple fees. The FCA, in collaboration with regulatory partners, is intensifying efforts to curb misleading practices, including launching a joint taskforce to address the poor handling of motor finance claims and reviewing the claims management market.

Reports of poor practice include unwanted communications, consumers being misled or signed up without consent via online prompts, firms making exits difficult with aggressive fee collection or unfair exit charges, and inadequate communication about free Ombudsman services. For those who have already signed up, the FCA advises checking any exit fee for reasonableness based on work completed and notes that if a firm acted unlawfully, fees may be inappropriate.

Consumers can complain directly to the firm using a template letter soon to be published, and if unresolved, may escalate to the relevant Ombudsman for free. The FCA continues to defend its compensation scheme despite legal challenges, urging consumers to first complain to their lender if they have concerns about being mis-sold motor finance





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