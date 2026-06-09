FCA Seeks Injunction Against Neil Woodford for Unauthorized Investment Advice

The Financial Conduct Authority has launched legal action to stop Neil Woodford and his UAE venture W4.0 from providing investment advice without authorization, marking the latest development in a saga that saw thousands of investors lose millions in his collapsed fund.

The Financial Conduct Authority ( FCA ) has initiated civil legal proceedings against former fund manager Neil Woodford and his United Arab Emirates-based venture W4.0 . The regulator is seeking an injunction to halt what it alleges are unlawful activities, specifically the provision of regulated investment advice and financial promotions without proper authorization.

This action represents the latest regulatory move against Woodford, whose career collapsed in 2019 amid one of the United Kingdom's most significant retail investment scandals. That crisis resulted in approximately 300,000 investors being trapped with £3.7 billion in the suspended Woodford Equity Income Fund. In a separate enforcement action last year, the FCA imposed fines totaling £46 million on Woodford and his former business and banned him from holding senior positions in the financial sector.

Woodford contested that penalty, attributing the fund's failure to the regulator and the fund's manager, Link. Woodford initially built his reputation at Invesco before launching his own firm in 2014, earning acclaim as a star stock-picker. His strategy shifted toward investing heavily in small, unlisted growth companies. When these holdings underperformed, a surge in redemption requests forced Link to suspend the fund in June 2019, freezing investors' capital.

The fund was eventually wound up four months later. A subsequent compensation scheme delivered around £230 million to affected investors, complementing the £2.6 billion recovered from asset sales. Despite the scandal, Woodford has resumed offering investment commentary through a subscription-based newsletter costing up to £840 annually. He also disseminates views via social media, a website, and a podcast titled 'Noise Cancelling with Neil Woodford,' which claims to filter market distractions for long-term investors.

His website's 'track record' section highlights his 35-year career and conviction-led approach without referencing the fund collapse. A disclaimer on the site explicitly states that W4.0 is not FCA-regulated, does not provide financial advice, and is not intended for those seeking managed investments. The FCA's statement affirmed the commencement of civil proceedings to enjoin Woodford and W4.0 from continuing the alleged unauthorized activities. A representative for Woodford had not immediately responded to requests for comment.

The article also contained promotional links to various DIY investing platforms, including AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown, interactive investor, Freetrade, and Trading 212, with standard affiliate disclosure noting that editorial independence remains unaffected





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Neil Woodford Financial Conduct Authority FCA Woodford Equity Income Fund Investment Advice Unauthorized Activities Injunction W4.0 Financial Scandal Compensation

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