FC Cincinnati’s run in the MLS playoffs has taken on some extra meaning.

During Game 2 of their first-round series against Nashville SC, FC Cincinnati will pay tribute to Fiona the hippo, the beloved Cincinnati Zoo stapleto make a donation to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden for every fan who is in attendance for the Nov. 28 playoff match at TQL Stadium in honor of Fiona, and the club’s supporters will unveil a tifo honoring the beloved hippo.

FC Cincinnati honors Fiona the hippo during an MLS Cup Playoffs match against Nashville SC at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. In the announcement, the club described Fiona as “a symbol of Cincinnati captured hearts around the world. ” FC Cincinnati’s wild-card win over Orlando City came just hours after the zoo had announced the tragic passing of Fiona, and the club dedicated the win to her on social media.

Also read Hippo Cove reopens at the Cincinnati Zoo with some changes after Fiona’s death

Fiona the hippo and Tucker enjoy the sunshine in Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo in Cincinnati, Ohio, April 18, 2025.

“That’s for Fiona! ” Hagglund screamed into the camera before putting his hands to his head and mimicking how the beloved zoo animal used to wiggle her ears. FC Cincinnati won 3-1 in their playoff opener, and Hagglund, a Cincy native, further paid tribute to Fiona after the game.

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“Cincinnati needed a win on the day after the passing of our beloved Hippo, a symbol of hope and resilience for our city, and the lads answered the call,”Fiona the hippo and Tucker enjoy the sunshine in Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo in Cincinnati, Ohio, April 18, 2025. Ohio dignitaries ranging from Second Lady Usha Vance to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wrote tributes to the Cincinnati icon. Fiona first gained fame in 2017 when she was born prematurely.

“Upper and lower GI endoscopy were unable to reach the object,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal health, Dr. Mike Wenninger. “The location and anatomy made laparoscopic removal impossible. No treatment aside from supportive care had any chance for success, and the necropsy confirmed that no amount of supportive care would have worked. ”FC Cincinnati honors Fiona the hippo during an MLS Cup Playoffs match against Nashville SC at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

Fiona the hippo and Tucker enjoy the sunshine in Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo in Cincinnati, Ohio, April 18, 2025. Fiona the hippo and Tucker enjoy the sunshine in Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo in Cincinnati, Ohio, April 18, 2025.