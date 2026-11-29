FC Cincinnati completed a two-game sweep of top-seeded Nashville SC with a 1-0 victory in the MLS Cup playoffs, advancing to the conference semifinals to face Charlotte FC. The match was dedicated to Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo hippo who recently died, with fans unveiling a Tifo in her honor and the club donating to the zoo.

at the Cincinnati Zoo that died recently, and then completed a stunning two-game sweep of top seed Nashville SC with a 1-0 victory in the MLS Cup playoffs on Saturday night.

Samuel Gidi, who was subbed on to replace the injured Ender Echenique in the 88th minute, scored on his first touch of the game off a cross by Evander less than one minute later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“An incredible ball by Evander, and just the eruption of the crowd, that was a special moment,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “Credit to the guys for the way they played the game and the series to have us moving on. ” Cincinnati survived a free kick just outside the box in the final seconds when Hany Mukhtar's effort was blocked.