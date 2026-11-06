FBI Warns of Cyberattacks Targeting Industrial Refrigeration Systems

The FBI has issued an alert warning of a growing wave of cyberattacks exploiting vulnerabilities in internet-connected temperature controllers used by grocery stores and cold storage facilities, leading to potential food spoilage, equipment damage, and financial losses.

The FBI has issued a warning over a growing wave of cyberattacks targeting industrial refrigeration systems, including those used by grocery stores and cold storage facilities.

In an alert issued on November 5, the FBI and other government agencies said malicious actors were exploiting vulnerabilities in internet-connected temperature controllers to manipulate refrigeration settings, potentially causing food spoilage, equipment damage and significant financial losses.

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“Attackers are targeting electronic temperature and refrigeration controllers, particularly in grocery stores and cold storage facilities,” the FBI said. “In at least one recent incident, attackers targeted refrigeration components at three foreign blood service facilities. ” The warning comes amid a wider wave of cyberattacks affecting supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe, where retailers have reported disruption linked to hackers remotely altering freezer temperatures.

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This is a developing story and will be updated.issued on November 5, the FBI and other government agencies said malicious actors were exploiting vulnerabilities in internet-connected temperature controllers to manipulate refrigeration settings, potentially causing food spoilage, equipment damage and significant financial losses.

“Attackers are targeting electronic temperature and refrigeration controllers, particularly in grocery stores and cold storage facilities,” the FBI said. “In at least one recent incident, attackers targeted refrigeration components at three foreign blood service facilities. ” The warning comes amid a wider wave of cyberattacks affecting supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe, where retailers have reported disruption linked to