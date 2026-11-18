The FBI and Federal Reserve warn that AI tools like Artex enable rapid cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. New threats involve autonomous agents targeting banks and government systems.

Director Donald Trump's Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued an urgent emergency alert regarding a dangerous free hacking tool known as ' Artex'. This platform allows criminal actors to gain complete control over corporate networks in less than three hours. The bureau stated that hackers have already deployed this tool against banks, government agencies, energy firms, and hospitals across the United States.

Artex Mechanism and Capabilities

Artex is defined as an open-source, large language model-driven agentic platform that weaponizes artificial intelligence to automate multiple phases of cyber intrusions. According to the FBI alert, this technology enables threat actors to execute complex operations against numerous targets simultaneously at machine speed. The tool significantly reduces the time required to chain attack techniques together, allowing individuals with minimal technical skills to conduct sophisticated cyber operations.

Also read What is ARTEX? What to know about FBI's recent AI warning

Recent incidents highlight the severe vulnerabilities created by such automation. Amazon reported catching hackers using Artex to strip credentials from AI models and then using the stolen access to hunt for additional targets. The ability to automate these phases means that defenders have almost no window to detect and stop the intrusion before damage is done.

Stakeholder Warnings and Perspectives

Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr issued a stark warning on Monday regarding the potential for AI agents to swarm the banking system in what he described as a 'stampede'. Speaking at a conference in Italy, Barr explained that these AI agents could instantly move cash at high speeds, potentially emptying accounts before authorities could notice. He noted that banks are already detecting AI agents attempting to act inside retail customer accounts, with no effective way to verify who authorized these transactions.

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Google's Threat Intelligence Group published a report on Monday warning of a paradigm shift towards intrusions occurring at machine speed. The group caught hackers using AI to find software flaws, build attacks, and launch them automatically without any human involvement. Google emphasized that these AI attack tools are cheap, simple to use, and can be scaled massively to overwhelm defenses.

Experts note that bad actors are now using autonomous LLM frameworks to continuously scan software updates and figure out what flaws were patched. They build attacks for these flaws all without human involvement, creating a relentless threat landscape. Imagine a hacker that does not eat, sleep, or get tired and never stops searching for a way into secure systems, as Google stated in its recent warning to the industry.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

The broader context of these warnings includes a series of outages affecting critical infrastructure last week. Over 450 million Microsoft 365 users lost email access, and on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide for the second time since September 11. The National Security Agency's internal network also fell over, highlighting the fragility of these systems.

The White House clarified that these blackouts were not the result of a coordinated cyberattack but were caused by the process of updating old computer systems. However, the frequency and severity of these disruptions suggest that the underlying infrastructure is increasingly vulnerable to both accidental failures and deliberate AI-driven exploitation.

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Google's latest AI Threat Tracker report found that attacks exploiting brand new, previously unknown software flaws averaged eight a month in 2025 before spiking to 22 in August. Suspected North Korean hackers posed as recruiters with AI-generated profile pictures to lure staff at cryptocurrency firms in North America and Europe. Meanwhile, Chinese state-linked spies used AI to research targets and weaponize attacks against the US aerospace sector.

In a separate incident, investigators discovered notes inside a system's files written in Russian. The operator appeared to be targeting French media, entertainment, and education websites. As these autonomous tools become more sophisticated, the need for robust defensive measures and regulatory oversight becomes critical for protecting national security and economic stability.