The upcoming ninth season of FBI True arrives on December 1 on Paramount Plus, featuring the Dylan Rounds disappearance, a Brooklyn shootout, and the Somer Thompson murder investigation.

The ninth season of the investigative documentary series FBI True is set to premiere on December 1 on the streaming platform Paramount Plus. This latest installment continues the show's mission to provide an unvarnished look at the inner workings of the Federal Bureau of Investigation through the eyes of former and current agents. The new trailer highlights three high-profile cases that will anchor the upcoming episodes, signaling a continuation of the series' commitment to detailed forensic and tactical analysis.

New Case Files for Season Nine

The upcoming season focuses on three distinct criminal investigations that require intense federal scrutiny and specialized police work. The first featured case concerns the disappearance of teenager Dylan Rounds, which triggered a massive manhunt across rural Utah. This segment will delve into the complex forensic challenges involved, specifically the reconstruction and repair of Rounds' cellphone, which had been disposed of in a pond. The episode aims to demonstrate how digital evidence can be salvaged and utilized even when physical objects have been intentionally destroyed to hinder the investigation.

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The second narrative shifts to the urban environment of Brooklyn, where a 2018 shootout unfolded under tense surveillance conditions. The incident involved an FBI agent who was struck by gunfire from gang members while conducting a stakeout and speaking with his wife on the phone. The circumstances of the shooting were unrelated to the active surveillance operation itself. FBI True will feature a first-hand account from the agent involved, providing viewers with a rare glimpse into the immediate physical and psychological aftermath of such a traumatic event.

The third and final case examined in the premiere lineup addresses the abduction and murder of seven-year-old Somer Thompson from Georgia. This segment will explore the extensive hunt for her killer, offering insights into the investigative strategies employed to resolve such a devastating crime. By showcasing these varied scenarios, the series illustrates the diverse skill sets required by federal agents, ranging from digital forensics to field operations and child safety investigations.

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Series History and Production Context

Since its debut in 2023, FBI True has established itself as a prolific producer of true crime content on Paramount Plus. The show has released multiple seasons within a single calendar year, demonstrating a rapid production schedule that keeps the series in the public eye. Season 8 premiered earlier this year in March, maintaining the momentum that the network built since the original launch. The consistent release of new content has allowed the series to cover a wide spectrum of historical and recent cases.

The show's format has previously explored some of the most notorious incidents in American criminal history. Past seasons have examined the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace and the terror of the 1996 Olympic bombings in Atlanta. The series has also delved into internal agency breaches, such as the hunt for FBI mole Robert Hanssen. These high-profile cases have been balanced with coverage of lesser-known but equally significant crimes.

Previous installments have also shined a light on domestic extremist groups and regional crimes. The series investigated the neo-Nazi paramilitary organization known as The Base and the 1980 bombing of Harvey's Resort Hotel in Nevada. Additionally, it covered the search for the Yosemite Killer, showcasing the investigative breadth of the Federal Bureau of Investigation across different decades and geographic locations.

Viewing Access and Release Details

Fans of the genre can access the new season exclusively through Paramount Plus, as the platform holds the exclusive streaming rights to the series. The official premiere date for Season 9 is December 1, marking the next major update to the long-running documentary franchise. The release schedule allows for a consistent flow of new material, catering to audiences who follow the agency's historical and contemporary case files.

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The announcement of the new season follows the release of the first trailer, which Collider has exclusively presented to the public. This promotional material serves to introduce the three central cases for the year and highlights the forensic and human elements that define the series. The detailed look at the Dylan Rounds cellphone reconstruction and the Brooklyn agent's experience suggests a focus on both technological innovation and personal resilience in federal law enforcement.