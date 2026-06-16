FBI Thwarts Alleged Drone and Sniper Terror Plot Targeting White House UFC Event

Federal authorities arrested five suspects in a foiled multi-phase terror attack planned for the White House South Lawn during a UFC event. The plot involved explosive drones and a sniper team aimed at causing mass casualties among attendees.

An alleged multi-phase terror plot targeting the UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn on June 14, 2026, was disrupted by federal authorities, resulting in the arrest of five suspects.

The attack plan reportedly involved using explosive-laden drones to strike buildings near the event, intending to create mass panic and drive fleeing crowds toward a positioned sniper team. The FBI learned of the plot on June 10 and executed a search warrant in Cincinnati, leading to the first arrest. Some suspects traveled to Fredericksburg, Virginia, on June 12 or 13 for preparations.

Investigation of a suspect's iPhone uncovered encrypted Signal communications among at least 23 users discussing parameters of what could have been a devastating attack in the nation's capital. A suspect told investigators the goal was to target "capitalist elites," "billionaires," and politicians who received money from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the rapid action of the FBI, its partners, and the Department of Justice stopped the allegedly planned attacks.

The event, attended by approximately 4,300 people including 1,200 active-duty service members, featured a flyover by the Blue Angels and security provided by US Marshals. President Trump arrived with UFC CEO Dana White for the fight, which took place on the South Lawn





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