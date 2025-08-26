FBI Takes Lead in Search for Suspect in Washington State Daughters' Murder

The FBI is now leading the investigation into the disappearance of three young girls from Washington state, whose father, John Decker, is the prime suspect in their deaths.

The FBI is now leading the investigation into the disappearance of three young girls from Washington state, whose father, a 32-year-old Army veteran, is the prime suspect. John Decker is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping regarding the deaths of his daughters. Authorities are requesting the public's assistance in finding Decker, who disappeared with his daughters in May 2025 after a planned visit.

The search for Decker and the girls' remains has been a relentless effort. Beginning in June, when their truck was discovered near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, multiple agencies have conducted extensive searches. Recently, the FBI, with over 100 personnel on the ground, has ramped up efforts, focusing on a quarter-mile radius around the crime scene. One of the key areas of focus is a combined closure encompassing three campgrounds, including Rock Island Campground, where the girls were found dead. This closure, implemented over the weekend and initially scheduled to last until Wednesday, limits public access to allow for a thorough investigation. Sheriff Mike Morrison, during a press conference on Monday, reiterated the unwavering commitment to finding Decker. He emphasized the dedication of law enforcement, stating, 'We will not relent. We will not give up. The girls would not want us to give up.' While authorities haven't confirmed Decker's whereabouts or whether he is alive or dead, they believe that if he is alive, he must be fatigued from his extended evasion. The U.S. Marshals Service continues to offer a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker's arrest. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact authorities immediately





