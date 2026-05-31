FBI Still Searching for Pennsylvania Woman Who Faked Cancer for Scam

Vanessa O'Rourke allegedly pretended to have terminal brain cancer to trick friends and family into giving her thousands of dollars, which she used for vacations in Australia.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation ( FBI ) continues to search for Vanessa O'Rourke, a 37-year-old Pennsylvania woman who allegedly faked a terminal cancer diagnosis to defraud friends and family of thousands of dollars.

According to Fox News, O'Rourke's case is among several high-profile 'fake cancer' scams that have shocked communities in recent years, as fraudsters exploit sympathy, online fundraising platforms, and emotional support networks for financial gain. O'Rourke was indicted on 15 counts of wire fraud in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on May 3, 2018, and a federal warrant was issued for her arrest.

Former U.S. Attorney William McSwain stated at the time, 'The allegations in this case are nauseating. O'Rourke is charged with preying upon the kindness and generosity of good people who wished to help those in need. As alleged, there was no need here - only lies, greed and callous manipulation.

' The FBI has been actively seeking her since then, but her whereabouts remain unknown. Court documents reveal that between October 2015 and July 2016, O'Rourke falsely told her community she was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, specifically a glioblastoma, and needed money for medical treatments and support. She further represented to family and friends that she required travel to Australia to participate in an experimental treatment for her purported cancer.

Through these false pretenses, her family and others provided money and support. In or around April 2016, O'Rourke traveled to Australia, where she engaged in a variety of leisure activities and did not receive any medical treatment. Upon her return to the United States, she enlisted friends and family to organize two fundraisers on her behalf: a webpage was established and a benefit event was held at a local restaurant in Pennsylvania.

Both efforts resulted in numerous people providing donations for her purported cancer treatment. O'Rourke utilized those funds to travel to Australia again in or around 2016, where she once more engaged in various leisure activities and received no medical treatment for her nonexistent illness. This case highlights a disturbing trend of individuals fabricating life-threatening illnesses to exploit the generosity of others. Similar scams have been reported across the country, leading to stricter oversight of online fundraising platforms like GoFundMe.

O'Rourke faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted on all counts. The FBI urges anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact their local field office.

Meanwhile, the victims left behind are grappling with financial loss and emotional betrayal. The long arm of the law is still reaching for O'Rourke, but until she is apprehended, this case serves as a cautionary tale about the dark side of charitable giving





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