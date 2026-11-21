Jeremy Sisto reprises his role as Jubal Valentine in the FBI spin-off CIA on December 7. Explore the details of this major crossover episode. Category must be Entertainment.

FBI and its spin-off series CIA are uniting for a significant narrative event that promises to bring together two of the most popular procedural franchises on CBS. Jeremy Sisto, who portrays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine in the flagship series, is set to appear in the upcoming episode of CIA.

This crossover appearance marks a major moment for fans of the franchise, linking the New York Station operations with the covert missions of the CIA series.

Collider has confirmed that Jeremy Sisto will appear in the December 7 episode of CIA. The crossover event is titled "Past Lives," and it serves as a bridge between the two shows, allowing audiences to see Jubal Valentine in a different operational context. The episode stars Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss, who lead the CIA series, creating a unique ensemble dynamic for this specific installment.

The Plot of the Crossover Episode

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In the "Past Lives" episode, the plot revolves around a high-stakes investigation initiated by the return of a familiar face. Nikki, played by Necar Zadegan, enlists Jubal Valentine to investigate the sudden disappearance of her former asset. The missing individual had vanished along with their family from a quiet suburban neighborhood, a detail that suggests a case far more complex than a standard missing persons report.

As the investigation unfolds within the CIA series, the team must determine the true nature of the situation. They race against time to find out whether Jubal's allegiance has shifted in a dangerous way or if his life is genuinely in danger. The logline for the episode suggests themes of trust, betrayal, and the precarious nature of undercover work. Stability in the FBI Main Cast

While crossover events generate buzz, the FBI series itself has maintained a relatively stable core cast in recent seasons. Season 9, which premiered last month, has seen no confirmed main cast departures so far. This continuity allows the show to build deeper character arcs and maintain its position as a fan-favorite police procedural on the CBS lineup.

Special Agents Maggie Bell, played by Missy Peregrym, and Omar Adom "OA" Zidan, played by Zeeko Zaki, remain central to the field operations. They are joined by Scola, who also continues in his role. Eva Ramos, portrayed by Juliana Aidén Martinez, joined the cast in Season 8, adding a new dynamic to the team.

At the command level, Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, played by Alana de la Garza, and Jubal Valentine continue to oversee operations. Their leadership provides a steady foundation for the field agents, even as external factors like crossovers or guest stars bring temporary changes to the team structure.

Previous Cast Changes and Context

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Understanding the current stability of the cast requires looking at the show's history. Over the years, FBI has experienced several notable cast exits. Connie Nielsen appeared as SAC Ellen Solberg only in the series premiere before being replaced by Sela Ward as SAC Dana Mosier. Ward stayed through the Season 1 finale on a planned one-year contract before departing as well.

More recently, Season 8 saw Emily Alabi's Special Agent Dani Rhodes written out shortly after she joined the show as a recurring character in Season 7. She was partnered with Stuart Scola, played by John Boyd, before her character's departure. These changes have kept the audience engaged, but the current lineup of core leads has remained intact since those transitions.

Impact on the Franchise and Future Outlook

The return of Jubal Valentine to the CIA series highlights the interconnected nature of CBS's procedural universe. It allows Jeremy Sisto to showcase his character in a new light, potentially opening doors for future interactions between the FBI and CIA teams. Such crossovers often revitalize interest in both series, drawing in viewers who may follow characters across different shows.

With the December 7 premiere of "Past Lives," fans can expect a high-energy episode that combines the procedural elements of both series. The event underscores the strength of the FBI franchise, which continues to attract major talent and deliver compelling storylines. As the show moves further into Season 9, the stability of its core cast ensures that the audience remains invested in the ongoing narratives.