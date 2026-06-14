FBI Seizes Drones Near LA Stadiums; East LA Residents Debate Metro E Line Extension

The FBI confiscated 15 drones violating flight restrictions at SoFi Stadium and the Coliseum during World Cup events. Meanwhile, East LA residents weigh the benefits of a Metro E Line extension against concerns over construction disruptions and business impacts, calling for better outreach.

The FBI seized approximately 15 drones near SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday and Saturday for violating temporary flight restrictions put in place for World Cup events.

Amir Ehsaei, special agent in charge of counterterrorism and crisis response at the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, told LAist that multiple operators were cited. The Federal Aviation Administration has designated stadiums hosting World Cup games and official fan festival venues as 'No Drone Zones' on match days.

Drones are prohibited at SoFi within a three-nautical-mile radius and up to 3,000 feet above ground level, and at the Coliseum within a one-nautical-mile radius and up to 1,000 feet above ground level. Ehsaei emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for drones violating the temporary flight restrictions and noted that drone detection teams are deployed at all SoFi games. He added that the FBI will be at other locations based on threat assessments and event size.

Separately, residents in East Los Angeles are weighing the benefits of a new Metro E Line extension against concerns over construction disruptions, impacts on small businesses, and the need for better community outreach. The 4.7-mile extension would connect East Los Angeles to Montebello with four new stations, relocating the existing Atlantic and Pomona station underground and incorporating underground, aerial, and street-level track. Construction is set to begin in 2029 and last eight to ten years, pending full funding approval.

The project is part of a larger plan to eventually connect the E Line to Whittier, but officials say funding constraints will require two phases. At a recent community meeting, residents expressed frustration with the 30-day public comment period ending June 26. East LA resident Clara Solis called the window ridiculous and demanded better outreach, noting that past transit projects like the Gold Line had caused economic hardship for local businesses.

She requested a dedicated presentation on how the extension would affect commerce. Another resident, Kristie Hernandez, argued that outreach should extend to people who live outside the immediate 200-foot project radius because they frequently drive through the area. She advocated for a 90-day comment period and presentations on underground infrastructure, especially in light of recent issues.

In contrast, Lucia Martinez, an older resident who relies on buses for shopping and commuting, spoke favorably about the extension. She looks forward to using the Metro to reach the Citadel and a hospital in Pasadena, calling the project amazing for non-drivers. The LA Documenter program contributed reporting on the meeting





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