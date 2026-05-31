FBI Seeks Woman Accused of Faking Brain Cancer to Fund Australian Vacation

Vanessa O'Rourke, 37, is now on the FBI's most wanted list for allegedly faking a glioblastoma diagnosis to collect over $11,000 in donations, which she used for a leisure trip to Australia instead of medical treatment. The case highlights a disturbing trend of cancer fraud exploiting online fundraising platforms.

A Pennsylvania woman accused of faking terminal brain cancer to scam her friends and family out of more than $10,000 is now on the FBI's most wanted list.

Investigators have renewed their search for Vanessa O'Rourke, 37, who allegedly used GoFundMe donations to fund a vacation to Australia instead of medical care. O'Rourke said in 2015 that she had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive and often fatal form of brain cancer. She told family and friends she needed to travel to Australia for experimental medical care between October 2015 and July 2016, according to a new FBI release.

O'Rourke, who was a 28-year-old brain surgery student with Temple Med at the time, made $11,740 in donations from more than 140 people as part of what prosecutors called a 'nauseating' fraud scheme.

'Through her false and fraudulent pretenses, her family and others provided money and support,' the FBI said in a statement. O'Rourke is believed to have traveled to Australia in April 2016, where she 'engaged in a variety of leisure activities and did not receive any medical treatment'. After the vacation, she returned to her home in Harleysville, just outside of Philadelphia, and persuaded her relatives to launch a fundraising page for her.

The family even held a benefit event at a local restaurant with $20 entry, and O'Rourke used the funds they raised to travel to Australia again later in 2016, detectives said. She was indicted on 15 counts of wire fraud in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on May 3, 2018. An international arrest warrant was issued, but investigators have been unable to track down the accused fraudster.

William McSwain, who was the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania at the time, called the allegations against O'Rourke 'nauseating.

' 'O'Rourke is charged with preying upon the kindness and generosity of good people who wished to help those in need,' he said in a statement issued in 2020. 'As alleged, there was no need here - only lies, greed and callous manipulation. ' Prosecutors said that she was believed to be residing in Queensland, Australia.

Local newspapers which published O'Rourke's fundraiser in 2016 said her relatives wrote on the page that she was studying at Temple Med in Philadelphia to become a brain surgeon. O'Rourke is the latest in a series of high-profile cancer fraudsters who have exploited online fundraising platforms for financial gain in recent years.

Amanda Christine Riley, 37, was sentenced in May 2022 to five years in prison for soliciting more than $100,000 in donations for cancer treatments - despite not having cancer. Madison Russo, 20, a college student from Iowa was spared jail in June 2023 after falsely claiming to have cancer and documenting her 'battle' on social media. Amanda Christine Riley became one of the most notorious 'fake cancer' scammers after she received more than $100,000 in donations from supporters.

Riley was sentenced to five years in jail in May 2022 after she gained $105,513 from at least 349 people by pretending to have Hodgkin's lymphoma on social media. To maintain her deception, she shaved her head to make it appear as if she were receiving chemotherapy, falsified medical records, and forged physicians' letters and medical certifications. She deposited the donations into her personal bank accounts and used the funds to pay her living expenses.

In 2019, an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service and the San Jose Police Department uncovered the fraud. She was arrested the following year. Her shocking case inspired the hit 'Scamanda' podcast and ABC docuseries





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vanessa O'rourke Cancer Fraud Gofundme Scam FBI Most Wanted Glioblastoma Wire Fraud Australia Vacation Temple Med Amanda Riley Madison Russo Online Fundraising Scams Fake Cancer White Collar Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Illegal Alien Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman in Stairwell in VirginiaAn illegal alien is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a parking garage stairwell in Arlington, Virginia.

Read more »

Woman accused of intentionally setting fire to North Side office she shares with husband, SAPD saysThe San Antonio Police Department identified a suspect accused of setting a North Side office building on fire earlier this month.

Read more »

FBI Still Searching for Pennsylvania Woman Who Faked Cancer for ScamVanessa O'Rourke allegedly pretended to have terminal brain cancer to trick friends and family into giving her thousands of dollars, which she used for vacations in Australia.

Read more »

Pennsylvania Woman on FBI Most Wanted for Fake Cancer Charity ScamVanessa O'Rourke, 37, is accused of faking terminal brain cancer to fraudulently obtain over $10,000 in donations from friends and family via GoFundMe, using the money to fund a vacation to Australia instead of medical treatment. She was indicted on 15 counts of wire fraud in 2018 and an international arrest warrant has been issued. The FBI renewed its search for her, noting she engaged in leisure activities while in Australia and later held a benefit event to raise additional funds for travel. Prosecutors call the scheme 'nauseating' and believe she may be residing in Queensland, Australia. This case is part of a broader trend of high-profile cancer fraudsters exploiting online fundraising platforms, such as Amanda Christine Riley and Madison Russo.

Read more »