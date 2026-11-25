CBS's FBI returns on November 30 with a high-stakes DEA investigation and relationship drama. Discover plot details for the Season 9 episode and latest cast developments.

After a brief hiatus, the CBS drama FBI is set to return to television screens on Monday, November 30. The flagship series, which has been a cornerstone of network programming since its 2018 premiere, resumes its broadcast with the eighth episode of its ninth season titled '22 Minutes'. This return follows the conclusion of its spin-off series, FBI: Most Wanted, which ended in 2025 after over 100 episodes, and the cancellation of FBI: International, which also concluded in 2025.

DEA Informant Murder Investigation Plot

The upcoming episode centers on a violent crime involving a Drug Enforcement Administration informant who is murdered, forcing the team to act swiftly. Bureau agents must locate and stop the local drug lord responsible for the killing before he eliminates the only witness. This critical witness is a 16-year-old girl, placing her life in immediate danger and raising the stakes for the investigative team as they race against time to ensure her safety and secure a conviction.

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Maggie Bell and OA Zidan Relationship Drama

Beyond the procedural crime narrative, the episode delves into the personal lives of the agents, specifically focusing on the evolving dynamic between Maggie Bell and OA Zidan. Maggie faces pressure from colleagues or superiors to slow down her romantic involvement with OA now that he has officially returned to his post at 26 Federal Plaza. This internal conflict adds emotional depth to the storyline as characters balance professional duties with personal connections.

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Exclusive Sneak Peek and Action Sequence

CBS and Collider have partnered to provide an exclusive preview of the episode, offering fans a glimpse into one of the most intense moments before the official broadcast. The sneak peek reveals a critical decision-making process where the team determines they cannot wait for the Special Weapons and Tactics unit to arrive. Instead, they choose to move in immediately, highlighting the urgent and high-risk nature of the operation they are undertaking against the drug lord.

CBS Programming and Spin-Off Future

The return of the original FBI series leaves it as the sole remaining installment of the franchise currently airing on CBS. While Most Wanted and International have concluded their runs, the enduring success of the main show keeps the door open for future expansions. Industry observers note the potential for additional spin-offs, including a highly anticipated CIA series, suggesting that the FBI franchise continues to generate significant interest and opportunities for new storytelling angles within the same universe.